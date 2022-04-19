EVERISE RECORDS STELLAR GROWTH IN 2021

Accelerated Adoption of Remote Customer Experience Outsourcing Fuels Expansion

PLANTATION, Fla., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everise , a technology-driven customer experience (CX) service provider today announced record performance in 2021, with 24% year-over-year revenue growth. This exceptional growth further demonstrates the significant and increasing need for people and technology-driven service solutions that serve as a seamless extension of a brand's core business infrastructure.

"When we started this company five years ago, we envisioned not only tech-enabled CX solutions, but a focus on customer service so central to our work that it would represent what clients remember most about us," said Sudhir Agarwal, Everise Founder and CEO. "Our steady growth is an indicator that this hyperfocus on pristine customer and client interactions is taking hold in the market."

Everise has grown into an industry-leading business process outsourcing provider that is redefining the customer experience through advanced technology, people, domain expertise and a commitment to service excellence. Everise continues to expand its relationships with existing clients globally, and has added 11 new clients to its portfolio, strengthening its presence in the healthcare and new economy verticals. It has brought on well-known brands such as Hydrow and CS Dental.

By the end of 2021, Everise grew into a workforce of over 15,000 employees across seven countries. To support its growth, the company has invested across every area of the business including engineering, product, sales and marketing. Most recently, Everise hired Kevin Bottoms as Chief Revenue Officer and Nicole Palina-Pace as Chief Marketing Officer.

The company expanded its market-leading healthcare customer experience practice by providing more than 40 types of different services across payer operations, health and life insurance products, pharmacy benefits management, and provider and health systems. Everise anticipates more than 30% growth throughout 2022 in this vertical.

Everise prides itself in providing a diverse and inclusive environment that offers every tool and resource an employee needs to thrive. Currently, 65% of its employees are women with 45% holding positions of leadership. The company also committed to hiring seniors and those with disabilities, with 7% and 1.5% of its workforce in those groups respectively.

Over the years, Everise has won several awards for its technology, its people and the inclusive culture it has built. Most recently it was named one of Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2021. Additionally, Everise has been recognized by the following, among others:

Company of the Year - Stevie American Business Awards

Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year - Aces Awards

Best AI-Based Solution for Customer Service - AI Breakthrough Awards

Most Innovative Business Solutions Provider - Southwest (US) - Global Brands Award

In 2021, Everise achieved a Glassdoor rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars and 4.3 stars out of 5 on Indeed.com. This was possible due to the company's extensive network of support services for its employees and a vast training program.

About Everise:

Everise is a technology-enabled outsourcing firm with expertise in transforming healthcare and technology experiences globally. The Company's unique approach combines customer and technical support services with AI, robotic process automation, analytics, and secure cloud-based technology. Some of the world's most loved brands have products and services that are perfected, protected, supported, and sold by Everise.

Our innovative digital outsourcing services are high performing, scalable, secure, agile, and have fluent proficiency in 32 languages, which helps brands to create seamless customer, product, digital, and home experiences. We strategically operate in seven markets to enable our partners to economically reach their customers across the globe. Learn more at www.weareeverise.com.