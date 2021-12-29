EverReflect – EVRF 15% Hyper-Reflection Token Officially Lists for Presale on PinkSale.Finance

EverReflect (EVRF) has officially been listed on https://PinkSale.Finance. The next generation of reflection token with utility and 100% tax/fee given as rewards to its holders.

—

EverReflect (EVRF) has officially been listed on PinkSale.Finance. The next generation of reflection token with utility and 100% tax/fee given as rewards to its holders. The listed presale will take place on January 18th at 5 AM UTC / 12 AM EST. The initial token launch of 195 trillion tokens is at a rate of 1T per BNB. The presale is open to whitelisted wallets for the first 2 hours and the general public thereafter with a minimum buy of 0.01 BNB and a maximum of 2 BNB. There is a hardcap of 195BNB.

EverReflect is a “Token by holders for holders” giving an incredible 15% BUSD reward sent back to all holders for every buy/sell. With an initial buy/sell tax of 20%, 15% is being rewarded back to its holders, 2% for liquidity pool, and 3% for marketing. The marketing tax and liquidity tax will be removed after February 24th, sending all 15% reward tax to the token’s holders.

50% of the token’s initial supply has been burnt with an additional 10% of all minted tokens used for a "Delayed Dev. Burn" over the next 10 years.

15% of every transaction will be rewarded in BUSD (Binance USD), a stable coin pegged to the USD, and automatically distributed to its holders hourly.

The contract has been audited by InterFi and the project has KYC from both InterFi and PinkSale.

The first utility will be the EVRF BSC Chart website / dApp. A chart tool with a format that is geared towards the casual investor that may just be getting involved in crypto and appeals to a less intimidating interface.

Ad buys on the EVRF BSC Chart will generate revenue streams, reduce the circulating supply, and fund future longer-term projects.

The project developers have years of experience in large-scale event production, design, engineering, and digital marketing. EVRF’s team is working on another unique utility planned for 2022 to mint NFT tickets for live events. If the holder of the ticket sells to another purchaser a fixed portion of the sale will go back to the artists directly. The Binance Smart Chain allows for the ownership transfer to happen at a fraction of the fees of ETH and will use EVRF as a burn mechanism to deflate the circulating supply.

The presale is listed on PinkSale.Finance now and goes live on January 18th at 5 AM UTC.

For more information visit our website https://EverReflect.me for more details.

Contact Info:

Name: EverReflect

Email: Send Email

Organization: EverReflect

Address: 727 N. Capitol Ave. Lansing MI 48906

Phone: 312-391-2556

Website: https://everreflect.me/

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/everreflect-evrf-15-hyper-reflection-token-officially-lists-for-presale-on-pinksalefinance/89058095

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89058095