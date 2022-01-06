EverReflect (EVRF) Announces New Website and Strategic IPO Strategic Plans

EverReflect (EVRF) is hosting its third “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on its Telegram page as well as YouTube Live on Friday January 7th at 10PM UTC to update the EVRF community on what has been going on behind the scenes.

After listing on PinkSale.Finance, EverReflect (EVRF) has continuously trended in the top 10 on the presale platform’s website, most of the time in the top #1 position.

EverReflect is the next generation of reflection token with utility and 100% tax / fee given as rewards to its holders. EverReflect is a "Token by holders for holders" giving an incredible 15% BUSD reward back to all holders for every buy/sell. With an initial buy/sell tax of 20%, 15% is being rewarded back to its holders, 2% for liquidity pool, and 3% for marketing. The marketing tax and liquidity tax will be removed after February 24th, sending all 15% reward tax to the token's holders.

During the AMA, the Head of Development, “EJ” Bolf will be updating the existing community members on the developments of the last week. Including an announcement from Stu Stoddard the EverReflect CTO releasing the new EverReflect website.

In preparation for EVRF’s presale on Pinksale.Finance, the team will be demonstrating how to connect a wallet to Pinksale, the anti-bot "EVRF 24 Hour Transaction Protection" and breakdown the strategic allocation of tokens pie chart.

The team will also be addressing questions, explain future token utility, and explain the first of its kind "Dev Delayed Token Burn".

EVRF encourages novices and apes alike to stop by and introduce themselves to the team and ask questions. The team at EVRF is transparent and appreciates interaction from all investors.

Please tune in on January 7th at 10PM UTC.

The presale is listed on PinkSale.Finance now and goes live on January 18th at 5 AM UTC.

The token will launch on January 20th at 5PM UTC on Pancake Swap.

For more information visit our website https://EverReflect.me for more details.

Contact Info:

Name: EJ Bolf

Email: Send Email

Organization: EverReflect Marketing LLC

Address: 727 N Capitol Ave. Lansing MI 48906

Phone: 3123912556

Website: https://everreflect.me/

