EverReflect (EVRF) Breaks Records in its first 24 hours of trading rewarding its holders with over 1,000,000 in BUSD

EverReflect (EVRF) has officially become the “utility token by holders for holders.” The token has shattered all records by rewarding its holders with over 1,000,000 in BUSD reflections within the first 24 hours of releasing.

—

The highly anticipated token officially launched on the Binance Smart Chain at 17:00 on Thursday January 20th. The token’s organic fanfare was met with over 2,500 wallet holders within just 24 hours after launch with trading volumes exceeding more than 6,000,000. Beyond these records, the EVRF strategic team burned an additional 5T EVRF tokens removing them forever from circulating supply.

The token was officially listed on CoinMarketCap on January 22nd, less than three days after launching. Ranking in the top gainers.

EVRF has begun to implement several strategic campaigns, airdrops, meme contests, and partnerships with social media influencers in the crypto space. It will soon be offering a platform to purchase its token with Fiat and Apple Pay.

Continuing EVRF’s tradition of transparency, the EVRF team will be hosting an "Ask Me Anything" on its Telegram channel which will simultaneously be broadcast on YouTube Live on January 23rd at 17;00 UTC (12PM Eastern).

EVRF gives an incredible 15% BUSD reward sent back to all holders for every transaction. With an initial tax of 20%, 15% is being rewarded back to its holders, 2% for liquidity pool, and 3% for marketing. The marketing tax and liquidity tax will be lowered to only 1% for each after February 10th, with 15% reward tax to the token's holders.

Please note the contract address for Pancake Swap is:

0x3C2e501B08CF5C16061468c96b19b32bae451dA3

Website: https://everreflect.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/everreflect

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE3lPFtyyLF8YqC_tuagvUw

Twitter: https://twitter.com/everreflect

