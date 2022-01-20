EverReflect (EVRF) has announced its unique bot-deterrent strategy for the first 24-hours after its January 20th launch on PancakeSwap.

EverReflect (EVRF), the “utility token by holders for holders” has announced its launch strategy to allow holders of all sizes the ability to purchase at launch with its fair measure protocols.

—

EverReflect (EVRF) has released its strategy to make its launch as fair as possible to holders of all sizes.

EVRF is giving an incredible 15% BUSD reward sent back to all holders for every transaction. With an initial tax of 20%, 15% is being rewarded back to its holders, 2% for liquidity pool, and 3% for marketing. The marketing tax and liquidity tax will be lowered to only 1% for each after February 24th, with 15% reward tax to the token's holders.

EVRF is launching on PancakeSwap on January 20th at 17:00 UTC (5 PM Eastern). In an effort to attract novice, smaller, and serial holders alike, the Board of EVRF has elected to enact some radical bot-deterrent measures for the first 24 hours; these measures include both limiting the trade maximums as well as a limit on how many transactions each wallet can make within a specific period.

The team at EVRF started this project to reward fairness, attract many first-time holders, and change the landscape of live events.

The specific bot-deterrent measures for the first 24 hours after launch are as follows:

· No wallet may buy or sell more than one time within a 60-minute period.

· The maximum buy or sell within this 60-minute period will be 2T tokens pre-tax. This means that the wallet will receive a net of 1.6T tokens from Pancake Swap.

· Presale participants may claim tokens at launch. Claiming tokens at launch from PinkSale does not constitute a trade. These wallets may perform a trade immediately after claiming.

It is important to note that because of these radical measures, and the team’s effort to make this launch as fair to everyone as possible, trading will not be available on Poocoin within the first 24 hours of launch. It is also important to note that some detection services will flag the contract because the immediate buy/sell feature is not available.

These measures will be in place for the first 24 hours after launch.

After the first 24 hours, the contract restrictions will be lifted.

We encourage all current and prospective holders to turn on notifications for the group’s official Twitter, Telegram, and Discord Channel to receive the most up-to-date information. Please note that in the case that there are any strategic adjustments there will be simultaneous announcements.

Please note the contract address for Pancake Swap is:

0x3C2e501B08CF5C16061468c96b19b32bae451dA3

There will be a live voice stream at launch on EVRF’s Telegram Channel starting at 16:30 UTC (11:30 AM) on January 20th.

Website: https://everreflect.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/everreflect/

Discord: https://discord.gg/KXdwfUKx

Twitter: https://twitter.com/everreflect

Contact Info:

Name: EverReflect

Email: Send Email

Organization: EverReflect Marketing LLC

Address: 16520 Borton Dr. Chesaning MI 48906

Phone: 312-391-2556

Website: https://everreflect.io

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/everreflect-evrf-has-announced-its-unique-bot-deterrent-strategy-for-the-first-24-hours-after-its-january-20th-launch-on-pancakeswap/89060712

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89060712