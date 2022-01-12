EverReflect (EVRF) has launched its new website, is announcing its whitelist winners, launch date, and unique strategy for launch.

The EverReflect (EVRF) is to be a “token by holders for holders”, developed specifically to attract, welcome and benefit holders from across the entire spectrum!

The EVRF Team have recently launched their new website with a refreshing new look and feel! The website has been designed to give its users a more immersive experience, laying out the vision, showcasing the powerful tokenomics, and providing users with an up to date in-depth FAQ page. The former website address is still functional, although will redirect all

future traffic to www.EverReflect.io

The EVRF Team will be awarding 50 additional whitelist winners from the Sweepwidget contest at 13:00 UTC on January 13. Wallet addresses of the lucky winners will be uploaded to Pinksale ahead of presale go-live. The EVRF Team will NOT directly message the lucky winners, so please check Pinksale to see whether your wallet address has been added. If you do receive a direct message regarding winning one of the whitelist spots, please delete it immediately, it’s a SCAM!

The EVRF presale will go-live to whitelist participants on Pinksale at 05:00 UTC on January 18, and will open to the public at 07:00 UTC if the 195BNB hardcap is not achieved during the whitelist time window.

The EVRF Team will be releasing a short demonstration video to guide users through how to connect their wallets and participate in the Pinksale presale.

Public trading of EVRF will officially launch on PancakeSwap at 17:00 UTC on January 20. The EVRF Team will implement a suite of unique launch strategies to limit bot interference and make the launch as fair as possible for ALL participants. An official statement regarding these launch strategies will be published on EverReflect.io, the Official EVRF Telegram, Discord, and via a subsequent press release.

Please always be extremely diligent regarding the links that you click and the sites that you visit, there are ALWAYS copycats out there who will try to exploit you! Only visit links in pinned messages in the official EVRF Telegram, Discord, and only connect to Pinksale.Finance into your browser.

