EverReflect (EVRF) has released its live event NFT ticketing prototypes and solidified new partnerships

EverReflect (EVRF) has unlocked a milestone in its development of its primary utility. The Token’s developers have released a prototype for its NFT ticket minting utility. A preview of the utility can be seen on its website at https://www.everreflect.io/everreflect-nft-ticketing-prototype/.

—

EverReflect (EVRF) has unlocked a milestone in its development of its primary utility. The Token’s developers have released a prototype for its NFT ticket minting utility. A preview of the utility can be seen on its website at https://www.everreflect.io/everreflect-nft-ticketing-prototype.

EVRF prides itself on being the token by holders and for holders. EVRF’s vision is transcending also into a token for fans and artists alike.

In addition to its 15% BUSD rewards to its holders, the token’s live event NFT Ticketing utility which is being released in early Q3. This NFT process will protect artists from the industry’s secondary market as well as burning EVRF’s token’s supply.

The NFT Ticket Minting process will limit the secondary market from bearing the sole profit on scalped ticket sales. EVRF’s NFT Tickets will send a portion of the ticket’s gross secondary sale profits directly back to the artists. This process will change the way tickets are sold, events are held, and will give power back to the artists themselves.

The NFT tickets will also contain exclusive media content for the events including photos, videos, and interviews with the artists.

More information about EVRF’s partnerships with artists and promotors, the minting process, and utility are continuously being delivered to its community via its weekly AMAs held in its telegram and posted to YouTube weekly.

EVRF’s social media can be found on the links below:

https://www.everreflect.io

https://linktr.ee/EverReflect

Contact Info:

Name: EverReflect

Email: Send Email

Organization: EverReflect Marketing LLC

Website: https://www.everreflect.io

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/everreflect-evrf-has-released-its-live-event-nft-ticketing-prototypes-and-solidified-new-partnerships/89064852

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89064852