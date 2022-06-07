For Every Special Occasion and Celebration, Yowie Puts the SURPRISE in Party

NEW YORK, NY, Jun 7, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Yowie Group, the confectionary company that brings families sustainably sourced sweet treats combined with a unique educational experience, is excited to help kids and families celebrate all sorts of special occasions this year. From birthdays to holidays to cozy winter get-togethers and more, Yowie is eager to help kids and families put the SURPRISE in each party. Make each party memorable for the kids in your life with Yowie's surprise-inside chocolate eggs, Yowie-themed crafts and decor, fanciful Yowie-inspired recipes, cartoons, games and more.







"The year is full of opportunities to celebrate, and the best way to add a surprise to any gathering or party is with Yowie," said Yowie Group's Global CMO, Cynthia Thayer. "Whether it's a casual get-together, a special holiday celebration or a birthday party, having some Yowie for the kids is a great way to make them feel special and keep them entertained.



In addition to keeping kids happy with a clean-label chocolate treat while helping them learn a little something about endangered species, families can visit YowieWorld.com for loads of party ideas and free party-themed downloadables. We've come up with all sorts of creative and interactive things for parties including invitations, party hats, so many party games, and much more.



What are some ways to party with Yowie?



- Play Yowie Ring Toss

- Personalize Your Party Invitations

- Create a Yowie Party Hat

- Yowie Party Favor Tags

- And of course, Yowie make the perfect party favor!



Yowie is dedicated to making any party memorable and encourages fans to visit



Yowie surprise-inside chocolates provide an interactive experience that collectors and fans enjoy all year long. By providing delicious, sustainably sourced, 100% milk chocolate free from GMOs, gluten, nuts, palm oil and artificial coloring and flavors AND the surprise and delight of discovering which collectible is inside each Yowie egg, it's the perfect way to put the surprise into any party.



To learn more about Yowie's future campaigns as well as their current Superpower collection, visit



About Yowie



Yowie is best known for its flagship product, the Yowie surprise-inside chocolate. Each Yowie product is created in the shape of the Yowie characters and contains limited-edition collectible animal toys and a full color leaflet featuring a picture of the real-life animal, its profile and level of endangerment. Our social media channels and website allow collectors to learn more about the animals and their world while having loads of fun through games and competitions. The combination of tasty, clean-label treats, fun animal toys and a digital platform encourages kids to learn about the natural world and understand its need for protection. Yowie products are available in more than 30,000 retail outlets across the U.S. and in Woolworths, Big W, Kmart and select IGA stores across Australia. For more information visit



CONTACT:

Cynthia Thayer, Global CMO

Cynthia@yowiegroup.com

1-312-730-7163



SOURCE: Yowie Group



