“Everything Old is New Again Radio Show” Nears the 400 Show Mark

With more than 385 shows aired, the popular radio program “Everything Old is New Again,” continues to gain listeners and radio stations broadcasting its unique blend of entertainment and pop culture of the past juxtaposed to that of today.

—

Each week, the hosts of “Everything Old is New Again,” Douglas D. Viviani and David Cohen, travel through the theater of the mind, using clips of television shows, movies and music to evoke memories of the past and to bring them alive.

“We help to make radio fun again by utilizing celebrity guests, characters, quizzes and good-natured banter to talk about today’s pop culture, its history and where it is going. We are a contemporary nostalgia talk show that is for everyone in the family and it is appointment radio. This is not just talk, but a show with a beginning, middle and end. Be forewarned, we will start the arguments you are going to love to have,” Viviani said.

“The topics are endless, but our time is not. We will be here once a week for just an hour,” he added.

After practicing law for 30 years, Viviani created this show along with his High School friend, David Cohen. He was inspired by Jean Shepherd and CBS Radio Mystery Theater. Viviani and Cohen use audio clips, their quick wit, characters and celebrity guests on the program.

“There is so much more that can be done with radio than the music, sports, political talk, medical and financial shows,” Viviani said. “What happened to the fun that radio used to be? It’s time to use the power of this medium to its fullest and bring families together playing this radio show while they are at the pool, in the car or having a barbeque.”

Some of the many celebrity guests that have appeared on "Everything Old is New Again Radio Show" have included racing legend Mario Andretti, Alan Alda of M.A.S.H.; Anson Mount of Star Trek Strange New Worlds; Karen Allen of Raiders of the Lost Arc; Paul Michael Glaser and David Soul (Starsky and Hutch); Writer, Director Nicholas Meyer; Wrestler Diamond Dallas Page and the list goes on and on.

Some past topics of have included, "Best TV Theme songs of All Time"; "Great movies you have never seen"; “Which is the best Disney princess"; "Visiting Oz 80 years later"; "Our Hot Dogarama - on air tasting to find the best hot dog on the market"; TV Detectives - Who is Sherlock Holmes' successor?; Ancient inventions we used today; and Movies that shaped our lives.

When actor and director Peter Weller, star of “Robocop,” appeared on the show, he said. “The attraction to do this show was the context of realizing your past and your history. Not just honoring it like doing a Fred Astaire memorial, but to contextualize the past subsequently so that we don’t make the same mistakes or that we have a guidepost.”

Anson Mount star of AMC’s “Hell on Wheels,” and upcoming television show “Star Trek Strange New Worlds,” explains the intriguing dichotomy between tv and film. Mount explains, “I don’t think a lot of people realize how different TV is from every other medium. You’re biting off by design a bigger bite then you can chew or swallow. You can have all the plans in the world on the drive marker boards that there are, with all the budgets drawn out and still won’t know where the show will take you at the end.”

Using the power of radio, the show visited “Oz,” 80 years after the “Wizard of Oz” movie release to find a disgruntled Jack Pumpkinhead. In a hilarious turn of events, the show interviews this character of the Baum “Oz” novels, who was not invited to be in the movie. He is upset and lets the guys know it in no uncertain terms.

In another insightful interview, McLean, best-known for the hit “American Pie,” which is believed to reference Buddy Holly in the song, shared, “Buddy Holly was a particular favorite of mine because of the songwriting and the nature of the Crickets, which was basically a blueprint for every rock and roll band that came after afterwards; two guitars, bass and drums. And then he wrote his own songs.”

Another guest was basketball hall-of-famer Earl Monroe, who traced his career from high school in Philadelphia to the championship he won with the New York Knicks. During the interview, Monroe said he believed the champion Knicks, populated by smart players and all-stars, could compete in today’s NBA.

“I sincerely believe radio will learn from the popularity of podcasts and what we do on ‘Everything Old is New Again’ to show that it's time to diversify and not just inform an audience but entertain them,” Viviani said.

“The fun topics will make ‘Everything Old is New Again’ must-listen radio for all. We will become a staple of your radio listening family on your first listen,” he added.

Archived episodes of “Everything Old is New Again Radio Show,” can be heard on YouTube IHeartRadio and most podcast venues, and the show can be followed on Facebook at @EONAShow and on Twitter at @EONAShow.

For more information about “Everything Old is New Again Radio Show” or to hear previous episodes, visit Everythingoldisnewagain.biz.

Contact Info:

Name: Douglas Viviani

Email: Send Email

Organization: Every Old is New Again

Address: New York, New York

Phone: 631 486 7575

Website: https://www.everythingoldisnewagain.biz

Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/EverythingOldIsNewAgainRadioShow

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/everything-old-is-new-again-radio-show-nears-the-400-show-mark/89039526

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 89039526