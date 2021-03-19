evian launches its first label-free, 100% recyclable, 100% recycled bottle*

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 19 March 2021 - evian announced the launch of its new bottle design with an engraved logo in Singapore, as the brand looks at innovative ways to reduce its use of virgin plastic. In line with Global Recycling Day, evian hopes to inspire others to do their part for a more sustainable future through sustainable redesign. Reinventing the way evian natural mineral water is packaged for consumers to enjoy, the bottle presents an opportunity to reaffirm the brand's beliefs and involvement in protecting the environment. With almost two years in the making, the bottle is a first of its kind for the brand; label-free and created from 100% recycled plastic* .

This new stripped back bottle perfectly reflects what's on the inside – evian's uniquely sourced natural mineral water, the way nature intended; pure and refreshing. A 15-year journey through the French Alps gives evian its naturally low mineralized composition and a distinctive cool, crisp taste.

Aligned with Singapore's Zero Waste Masterplan to create a more sustainable living environment and pave the way towards a zero-waste nation, the introduction of evian's new label-free bottle marks a significant milestone to becoming a 'circular' brand by 2025 – making all of its plastic bottles from 100% recycled plastic* . In early 2020, evian received a global certification for becoming carbon neutral. The achievement of this global standard reflects the outcome of evian's commitment to reducing plastic use and use of recycled plastic.

Shweta Harit, evian global brand VP, said: "Today's announcement positions evian as a pioneer in sustainable design solutions, with the bottle made from 100% recycled materials* and label-free, this acts as a tangible proof of our commitment to becoming a circular brandby 2025. It's now more important than ever for us to bring consumers our natural mineral water in a more sustainable way. Today's launch is a key advancement and innovation for all of us at evian. The bottle's premium design speaks to history's most environmentally conscious generation. Stripped down to its truest form, the bottle is as pure as the water within it".

evian's new bottle design is available as a 400ml bottle and features an 'evian pink' bottle cap. The new bottle is available at Lazada, Redmart and SaladStop, and will be made available at other hotel, café and retail outlets in the months ahead.

New bottle design: http://bit.ly/3uPGslv



