Evodek Examines the Pros and Cons of Composite Fencing

When you are planning to install fencing in your gardn, there are many options when it comes to fencing materials. You can choose traditional materials such as wood and iron. Or maybe you prefer modern materials such as composites and vinyl.

All of these materials have their own advantages and disadvantages, but composite fencing has great advantages over them. In this article, we will explore the many advantages of composite fencing as well as some of its disadvantages. This will allow you to learn about this amazing product so you can make the right choice.

What is composite fencing?

Composite fencing is made from a combination of recycled plastic and recycled wood fibers. The combination of these two materials allows it to combine the benefits of wood and PVC/vinyl fencing. Creating a stronger, longer lasting, more durable and environmentally friendly product. It is available in a wide range of colors and, unlike wood fences, it can withstand harsh weather conditions. In addition to this, composite fence is rot, chip and insect resistant.

The unique composition of composite fencing panels gives them many advantages over other fencing materials such as vinyl fences and wood fences. This is why composite fencing has become so popular in recent years.

The pros of composite fencing

There are many reasons to install composite fence in your garden, but some of its benefits may surprise you. So, let's take a look at the pros of composite fencing.

Longevity and durability

Composite fencing is extremely waterproof due to the plastic content in the composite material. Unlike traditional wood fencing, water cannot penetrate inside composite fence. This means that composite fence panels do not form rot easily.

Thanks to its excellent resistance to corrosion, composite fence is generally maintenance free. This is why it lasts much longer than wood fence panels. On average, composite fence has a lifespan of 25 to 30 years.

Composite fence will not break easily and will not need to be replaced in the long run, saving you money in the long run. Compared to traditional wood fencing, composite fencing is a more cost-effective option.

Low Maintenance

Composite fence panels are extremely low maintenance and require little to no maintenance over their lifetime. Wood fencing requires a significant amount of time to seal, treat, stain and paint. Not only are these operations time-consuming, but maintaining the product is quite expensive. Composite fencing, on the other hand, only requires occasional cleaning to keep it looking its best. Once composite fence is installed, you don't need to worry about its care and maintenance.

Easy to install

Installing composite fencing is very simple and does not take much time. The special construction and design makes them very lightweight, which means they are easy to carry and install. Most composite fences feature a small modular design that simplifies and speeds up the installation process. If you are looking for a fence that is quick and easy to install, then a composite fence is definitely the way to go.

Environmentally Friendly

Compared to other fencing materials, composite fence is more environmentally friendly. It is made from recycled wood and recycled plastic, which means that no new trees need to be cut down to make it. And there are no toxins produced during the manufacturing process of composite. The production of vinyl fencing releases many harmful toxins that contribute to land, air, and water pollution.

Unlike wood fencing, composite fencing doesn't need to be replaced as often, making it a more sustainable option. And it requires little maintenance, so you don't need to use sealers, stains or paint.

The cons of composite fencing

As with any other fencing material, there are some cons to using composite fencing. Let's take a look at some of the cons of composite fencing next.

Cost

Composite fencing is more expensive than other popular fencing materials such as wood. In terms of upfront cost, lumber is still the cheapest of all materials. However despite its high initial cost, composite fencing costs less than wood throughout its lifespan. Thanks to the low-maintenance nature of composite material, the overall cost is reduced. Composite fence's long lifespan also means less costly repairs and replacements during its lifespan.

Color may fade

Composite fence has excellent resistance to UV rays and fading. However, darker colored panels are still susceptible to fading over time. The extent to which Composite fence fades depends greatly on the quality of the product. If your composite fence panels show significant fading over time, they may need to be replaced.

Expansion and Shrinkage

Compared to other materials, composite fences are less likely to warp and change size during temperature fluctuations. However, it can still shrink and expand in some extreme weather. In high temperatures, the panels undergo a process of thermal expansion, and in low temperatures, the panels undergo a process of contraction. Unlike wood fences, these changes do not cause composite fence to bend or crack.

