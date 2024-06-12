Evodekco Provides Guide to Building Box Steps and Stairs for Decks

Box steps are suitable for transitions between very low decks and multi-level decks. It is also used when you want to expand your home but are on a budget, which is a cheaper option for expanding your home.

—

Box steps are one of the most practical and aesthetically pleasing touches to a deck.

Box steps are also known as closed riser stairs. not only does it provide safe and easy access to the deck, but it can also be used as extra storage or seating. In this article, we will guide you through the construction of deck box steps and stairs. Providing you with detailed instructions from planning and design to construction and finish work.

Why do deck box steps not have stringers?

The height of your deck will determine whether or not you can use box steps on your deck.For decks with wide staircases, it is a good idea to build box steps. Box steps do not need to be cut or notched and are a little easier to build. A box step is just a series of boxes stacked on top of each other.

If your box step is more than 3 steps, then you should build it with longitudinal beams. Building stairs requires a lot of specialized skills, so consider hiring a professional if you don't think you have enough experience.

Planning and design

Assessing the site

Start by assessing the site where the deck is located. Measure the change in height from the ground to the deck to determine the height that the deck stairs need to cover. Consider the space available for the stairs to ensure there is enough room for comfortable and safe use. Be sure to take into account any existing landscaping or structures that may affect the design and location of the stairs.

Determine treads and risers

The number of treads and risers is critical to the practicality and comfort of the staircase. Calculate the total vertical height and divide by the maximum riser height allowed by your local building code. You can easily arrive at the number of risers needed. Next, calculate the horizontal distance by dividing the total height by the number of treads. Make sure each tread is wide enough to provide a secure foothold.

Material selection

Choose materials for your deck steps that are durable, weather-resistant, and complement the design of your deck. Generally, pressure-treated wood is an affordable yet strong and durable option. However, it requires constant care and maintenance to maintain its appearance. Composite material is a low-maintenance alternative that looks just like wood. Consider the long-term impact of the material you choose, including subsequent longevity and maintenance needs.

Design

Think carefully about your functional requirements for box steps. Do you want them to serve as additional seating or storage? If so, you'll need to design hinged or removable treads for the steps to allow access to enclosed spaces. Consider the overall design style, including the style of the handrail and the impact of the stairs on the visual appeal of the deck.

Building codes and permits

Before beginning construction, consult your local building department for specific code requirements regarding stairs and decks. This includes specifications for tread widths, riser heights, clearances and handrail requirements.

In addition to local building codes, you will need to apply for the necessary permits as required. Permits may require submission of detailed plans and payment of associated fees. Make sure your design meets all code requirements to avoid delays or penalties.

Building box steps for your deck

Marking the area

Mark the area for your deck steps, making sure they are level and in the correct position in relation to the patio. Use stakes and mason lines to outline the perimeter and determine the exact location of each tread and riser.

Constructing the crossbeams

Build the struts, which are the framework that supports the treads. Each transom consists of a center riser and two outer tread supports (riser and tread). Crossbeams should be cut to the correct angle to match the deck elevation to ensure consistent rise and run.

Cutting the treads

Cut the treads to size, making sure they are level and properly supported by the crossbeams. Treadplates should extend slightly beyond the beams to create a neat appearance. Use a circular saw with a fine-toothed blade to ensure accurate cutting and minimize the risk of damage.

Building risers

Make riser boxes to enclose the space between the treads. You can use the same material as the treads or a contrasting material for added visual interest. Depending on the height and design, risers can provide a complete look and add privacy.

Installing the treads and risers

Secure the treads and risers to the beams, making sure they are properly aligned and tightened. Secure the treads and risers with screws or nails to ensure they are tightly fastened.

