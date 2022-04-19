Purposeful design and efficient use of space are transforming the home into a smart home hub

SAN ANTONIO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Home as a Hub Growth Opportunities, finds that the COVID-19 outbreak has transformed the conventional home into a smart home hub, encompassing a place for work, health and wellness, and entertainment. This encourages smart home market participants to develop products for the home hub ecosystem to provide a premium home experience. Additionally, companies need to embed artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms into connected home devices to facilitate self-learning behavior and maintain a competitive edge.



Evolution of the Smart Home Hub is the Next Growth Frontier, Finds Frost & Sullivan

"As people spend time together at home post-COVID-19, the need for flexible, multifunctional living spaces that fulfill their requirements will emerge globally," said Akshay Ramesh Menon, TechVision Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "This will drive demand for smart home adoption, particularly for lighting and energy management, connectivity solutions, and smart security services."

Menon added: "Although connected living drives digital resilience, it also carries major risks, such as data insecurity and vulnerability to cyberattacks. As a result, companies and cities need to work together to embed robust cybersecurity and privacy principles from the outset and develop a detailed cybersecurity strategy for home hub solutions."

To tap into the growth prospects of the home as a hub, market participants should consider:

Developing robots that facilitate office tasks such as calendar management, scheduling meetings, travel bookings, and managing receipts and accounts.

that facilitate office tasks such as calendar management, scheduling meetings, travel bookings, and managing receipts and accounts. Providing a user interface to report crimes and help local authorities, ensuring residential safety and security.

to report crimes and help local authorities, ensuring residential safety and security. Working with virtual power plants to help customers interested in switching to self-sufficient, energy-generating homes.

Global Home as a Hub Growth Opportunities is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's TechVision research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

