Evolving Hardware Security Module Technologies Redefining Information Security

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Information protection is at the core of every security program in the era of cloud, data, and remote work. In a recent webinar, ABI Research Director Michela Menting and Utimaco's Vice President Mario Galatovic discussed how Hardware Security Modules (HSM) can become a security game changer and empower businesses to effectively create trusted foundations and remain vigilant against cyberthreats.

"Hardware Security Modules are a key technology that can support such a foundation through encryption technologies, identity and authentication mechanisms, and access control. While regulation and compliance requirements have been (and continue to be) the main drivers for the use of HSMs, new imperatives such as flexibility, scalability, modularity, and PQC readiness are becoming key priorities for many organizations," Galatovic explained.

Beyond traditional data protection and key management, HSM applications of growing interest include cloud and inter-cloud/data center communications, machine identity management and device authentication, application security and code signing, digital payments, blockchain, and post-quantum cryptography.

According to Menting, "All of these factors are contributing to driving a dynamic HSM market going forward, which ABI Research forecasts to reach US$1.2 Billion by 2026, proposing a combination of service propositions, platform modularity, and feature-rich choice."

Watch the webinar replay, 2022 Information Security Trends and Directions, to gain a better understanding of the trends and directions affecting HSM's role in information security, as well as the risks, solutions, and best practices being developed to meet the evolving requirements ahead.

