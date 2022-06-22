EVYD Technology opens new EVYD Campus in Jerudong and celebrates its second anniversary

100,000 sq ft facility will enhance research and technological capabilities, grow collaborations with academic institutions

Her Royal Highness Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Anak Muneerah Madhul Bolkiah binti Duli Yang Teramat Mulia Paduka Seri Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah gifts painting to commemorate company's second anniversary and success of BruHealth

Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah (fourth from left), Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, Minister of Finance and Economy II, Chairman of the Brunei Investment Authority (BIA) and Chairman of EVYD Technology; Haji Sofian bin Mohammad Jani (second from left), Acting Managing Director of BIA; Mr Chua Ming Jie (first from right), CEO of EVYD Technology; with other Brunei Ministers and key government officials and EVYD management at the official opening of EVYD Campus in Jerudong, Brunei.

(From left to right) Haji Sofian bin Mohammad Jani, Acting Managing Director of the Brunei Investment Agency (BIA); Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, Minister of Finance and Economy II, Chairman of BIA and Chairman of EVYD Technology; and Mr Chua Ming Jie, CEO of EVYD Technology, cutting the ribbon to officially open EVYD Campus in Jerudong, Brunei.

Her Royal Highness Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Anak Muneerah Madhul Bolkiah binti Duli Yang Teramat Mulia Paduka Seri Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah and Mr Chua Ming Jie, CEO of EVYD Technology, with the painting that the princess painted and gifted to the company.

About EVYD Technology

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, BRUNEI - Media OutReach - 22 June 2022 - EVYD Technology is pleased to officially open its new global campus in Jerudong, Brunei, and celebrate its second anniversary recently. The campus is spread out across slightly more than 100,000 sq ft – about the size of 1.5 football fields – over four floors. It will enable the company to enhance its research and technological capabilities as well as grow its collaborations with academic institutions.The official opening of the EVYD Campus and celebration of the company's second anniversary was attended by Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister's Office, Minister of Finance and Economy II, Chairman of the Brunei Investment Agency (BIA) and Chairman of EVYD Technology; Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji Md. Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health; Haji Khairuddin bin Haji Abdul Hamid, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy; Pengiran Hajah Zety Sufina binti Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Sani, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy; Haji Sofian bin Mohammad Jani, Acting Managing Director (MD) of BIA; and Permanent Secretaries and Deputy Permanent Secretaries of the Brunei Ministry of Health and Ministry of Finance and Economy.Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Minister of Finance and Economy II, Chairman of BIA and Chairman of EVYD Technology, said: "EVYD Technology is a company that has a strong and clear mission ingrained in its DNA right from the very start. As EVYD continues to develop new technologies, refine our current technologies and aggregate more data across our increasing roster of clients and partners, we get closer to achieving a future where value-based outcome is made possible. EVYD has a clear role to play in optimizing the world's healthcare systems and mitigating unsustainable cost increases. This is our company's purpose and our north star.""As EVYD accelerates our global expansion, we will continue to develop the competencies and capabilities in Brunei. The establishment of EVYD Campus in Jerudong is yet another concrete testament to our commitment to develop the local health and technology ecosystem, and to the wider community," he added.Mr Chua Ming Jie, CEO of EVYD Technology, said: "EVYD Technology is pleased to open our new campus in Jerudong, and to celebrate our second anniversary in Brunei. This state-of-the-art facility is the physical manifestation of our growth in Brunei so far, as well as of our commitment to further expand to serve the global markets. It will enable us to grow our research and technological capabilities, as well as further collaborations with leading research institutions in the region. We also hope to make this a place for the people by hosting regular community outreach and education programmes, especially in the area of digital health."Haji Sofian bin Mohammad Jani, Acting MD of BIA, said: "BIA has always believed in a purpose, mission and values alignment with all of our portfolio companies and strategic partnerships. As a strategic, long-term investor, BIA believes that the healthcare sector offers great potential for value creation given its acknowledged systemic issues. We acknowledge it will take time, collaboration and innovation to realize this value. We envision that the pathway to create this value is through an underlying platform that connects healthcare stakeholders to facilitate a more efficient exchange and analysis of information and data to drive better healthcare outcomes for all.""At BIA, we are very optimistic about the growth potential of EVYD in the region and beyond. I am happy to note that EVYD has expanded to other countries, including Singapore and now the US. And that it continues to look at even more countries to grow its business. BIA is proud to be an investor, and we look forward to growing our partnership with EVYD from strength to strength," he added.To commemorate the occasion and the success of BruHealth, a national health app co-developed by the Ministry of Health and EVYD Technology, the company was gifted a painting painted by Her Royal Highness Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Anak Muneerah Madhul Bolkiah binti Duli Yang Teramat Mulia Paduka Seri Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah – elder daughter of the Crown Prince of Brunei."With this painting, I wish for EVYD in Brunei beautiful beginnings, purity, good luck and strength," Her Royal Highness said.

EVYD Technology is a healthcare artificial intelligence (AI) and Big Data company with the mission to transform healthcare using data intelligence. Its solutions enable value-based healthcare that is safer, better and more accessible for global communities. It offers solutions to policymakers to enhance public health monitoring, generate insights for policymaking and implement initiatives such as value-based healthcare and population health management. It also offers solutions to the research community to enhance the efficiency and quality of their research, from which insights generated could be leveraged to benefit the broader ecosystem. The company's flagship EVYDENCE operating platform aggregates raw data that reside in disparate information systems and convert them into computable, structured and standardised data so that they could be further processed to derive deep insights and knowledge using natural language processing, machine learning and other AI technologies. EVYD Technology is a Brunei Investment Agency investee company.



For more information, visit https://www.evydtech.com



