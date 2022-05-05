EW Healthcare Partners Announces the Acquisition of a Majority Stake in Grundium OY

LONDON, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EW Healthcare Partners ("EW") has acquired a majority stake in Grundium Oy ("Grundium"), a leader in advanced imaging technology based in Finland. The founders and management of Grundium will retain a significant minority stake in the company and remain in leadership positions. The founders will work closely with EW in continuing to drive revenue and EBITDA growth.

Founded in 2015, Grundium produces revolutionary high-precision smart, connected and portable digital microscope scanners used in diagnostic pathology, serving a variety of end users ranging from animal and human healthcare clinics to laboratory service firms. By applying state-of-the-art mobile technology to digital pathology, Grundium's solutions transform the reach and quality of diagnostic pathology, saving time and cost. This allows scarce pathologist resources to be deployed remotely to multiple locations, making high-quality scanning affordable for every local lab and clinic. Grundium scanners are used across all fields of microscopy, including pathology and AI diagnosis.

Mika Kuisma, CEO of Grundium, said: "My management team and I are thrilled to have this opportunity to work closely with EW Healthcare's experienced team and establish Grundium as the leading market player for digital pathology solutions. The transaction marks a new phase in our journey as we look to grow our international presence and develop Grundium's technology across a broader spectrum of applications."

Evis Hursever, Managing Director at EW Healthcare Partners, commented: "We are excited to partner with Mika and his team to invest in realising the additional growth prospects ahead for Grundium. Grundium has an innovative product portfolio and pipeline, and we believe that the partnership with EW will help support their expansion into new applications and geographies, in particular in the U.S."

EW Healthcare is a leading healthcare growth equity firm with extensive experience in taking companies to the next level of market leadership. This acquisition will allow Grundium to make further in-roads into the vast human healthcare market and AI diagnostics.

Kirkland & Ellis acted as legal advisers to EW Healthcare Partners, PwC provided financial, accounting and tax advice and BCG provided commercial advice. Bryan, Garnier & Co acted as financial advisers to Grundium and its shareholders.

About Grundium

A global leader in advanced imaging technology, Grundium makes digital pathology and high-quality professional diagnosis available for all life - whether human, animal, plant or other. This is achieved by doing something that nobody else can: applying state-of-the-art mobile technology in microscopy. Established in 2015 by ex-Nokia engineers, the Tampere-based company is democratizing digital pathology with the Ocus® range of microscope scanners. Their cutting-edge imaging solutions are based on over 20 years of experience in optics, sensors and beautiful high-precision devices. Grundium serves various industries and businesses, enhancing quality and processes, protecting human life and safeguarding a clean environment.

https://www.grundium.com/

About EW Healthcare Partners

With close to $4 billion raised since inception, EW Healthcare Partners is one of the largest and oldest private healthcare investment firms and seeks to make growth equity investments in fast growing commercial-stage healthcare companies in the pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostics, and technology-enabled services sectors in the United States and in Europe. Since its founding in 1985, EW Healthcare Partners has maintained its singular commitment to the healthcare industry and has been a long-term investor in over 150 healthcare companies, ranging across sectors, stages and geographies. The team is comprised of over 20 senior investment professionals with offices in New York, Houston and London.

https://www.ewhealthcare.com/

For more information, contact: Mika Kuisma, CEO, Grundium Oy. Email: mika.kuisma@grundium.com

