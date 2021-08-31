Eway Integration With Keap Strengthens as Preferred Payments Provider

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading ecommerce payments provider Eway has finalised an agreement with CRM platform Keap that will see Eway become the preferred payment provider for its customers in Australia and New Zealand.

Keap provides sales and marketing automation software to entrepreneurial small businesses and incorporates invoicing and payments to help customers get paid.

Eway's payments gateway has been integrated into the Keap platform enabling consultants, coaches & trailblazers to easily and securely accept one-off or recurring credit card payments directly in the Keap app.

Eway Australia and New Zealand Managing Director Bob Lowe said, "We're delighted to extend our partnership with Keap through this agreement as a local payments partner.

"Our locally-based support network, fast onboarding, low rates and fast settlements are helping small and medium businesses get paid on time, with lower administration costs, and providing a seamless payment experience for their customers."

Scott Martineau, Keap co-founder said, "With Eway's payments integration, Keap customers will get paid faster while spending less time chasing payments and more time running their businesses.

"Eway is a fantastic partner and we're excited that our customers benefit from additional ways to get paid and at the same time have access to a dedicated local support team."

For more information, visit: https://keap.com/payment-partner/eway

Since launching in 1998, Eway has become a dominant player in the Australian and New Zealand ecommerce payments space. It's core mission is to make secure online payments effortless for our partners and their customers.

Eway seamlessly integrates with hundreds of leading ecommerce shopping cart platforms and a network of custom integration development partners, providing a competitive advantage for any business that wants to grow through accepting digital payments.

Established in 1998, Eway has helped over 28,000 businesses grow across five countries and regions — including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Macau — by enabling them to effortlessly process their online payments. Its flexible, award-winning solutions offer customers full automation and seamless integration capabilities, allowing them to provide a safe, reliable, and frictionless payment experience for their customers. Eway is a division of Global Payments, a leading worldwide provider of payment technology software solutions.