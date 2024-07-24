EWBS Announces Launch Of Pioneering Service To Assist Emerging Business Owners With Business Setup In Dubai

EWBS has introduced a groundbreaking service to help new business owners secure licenses and visas in Dubai. This new program aims to simplify company formation in Dubai and support entrepreneurs in navigating the city’s business-friendly environment.

Mr. Abbas also cited the creation of free zones for foreign investors, which provide dedicated support services and streamlined procedures. These free zones offer several incentives, including 100% foreign ownership, exemption from import and export taxes, exemption from corporate and income taxes, and the ability to repatriate capital and profits.

However, Mr. Abbas noted that setting up a business in Dubai Freezone involves navigating several steps, from the initial concept to the moment the company opens its doors. The process includes creating a detailed business plan, obtaining legal documentation, registering the company, and obtaining the business license. The business setup process is simplified within the Freezone hub, making it easier for prospective business owners to hit the ground running.

"This is where EWBS comes to the rescue," notes Mr. Abbas. According to him, the EWBS business setup service addresses the financial challenges of starting a business in Dubai by helping entrepreneurs secure licenses and visas. This unique service is exclusive to EWBS, underscoring the company's goal of fostering business growth and economic development.

Abbas emphasized, "Our program's installment plan using post-dated cheques makes it easier for entrepreneurs to manage their finances and focus on growing their business."

EWBS recently received an award from the Cabinet Minister for its groundbreaking service. The award recognized the company's contribution to transforming the business setup landscape in Dubai and highlighted its support of emerging business owners locally and globally.

Upon getting the award, Mr. Abbas highlighted EWBS' continued partnership with emerging business owners who want to take advantage of Dubai's business-friendly environment.

"Dubai's favorable tax policies allow companies to reinvest profits into their operations, driving business growth," Abbas stated.

EWBS offers a comprehensive range of services tailored to business owners' needs. These services include personalized consultations, end-to-end support for business setup in both the Freezone and Mainland areas of Dubai, and assistance with company registration and obtaining necessary licenses and permits.

In addition to business setup services, EWBS offers professional auditing services to ensure the accuracy and integrity of financial records, timely and hassle-free renewal of business licenses, and PRO services to streamline government-related processes, minimize administrative burdens, and ensure compliance.

"Our business setup solutions are tailored to suit both Freezone and Mainland requirements," Abbas said. "From VAT registration, compliance, reporting, and filing to website development, digital marketing, SEO, and social media marketing, we offer a range of solutions to support business growth."

Mr. Abbas emphasized that the launch of the pioneering service offered by EWBS marks a major milestone in the company's goal of helping emerging business owners. For more information, visit https://ewbsbusiness.ae/.

About EWBS:

EWBS is a leading business consulting company based in Dubai, UAE. It provides solutions for business setup and growth. With a mission to transform visions into reality, EWBS offers a wide range of support services designed to help businesses thrive in the dynamic market of the Emirates.



