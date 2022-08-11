eWTP Arabia Capital ranks among Top 50 Best Performers and Rising Stars in China

Riyadh-headquartered fund listed among 'Top 50 Investors of Direct Investment Funds with Best Performance in 2022' and 'Top 30 Best Rising Star Funds in 2022'

Recognition follows success in building bridge between China and the MENA region for technology- and expertise-sharing

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA/DUBAI, UAE - Media OutReach - 11 August 2022 - eWTP Arabia Capital (eWTP), one of the largest Middle East and North Africa (MENA)-focused growth stage venture fund creating robust digital ecosystems in emerging markets, has been recognized for its role and achievements in improving the digital and technological collaboration between experts and organisations in China and the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region. The China Fund of Funds Research Centre（China-fof.com）, in their 2022 rankings, listed Jerry Lee, Founding and Managing Partner, eWPT Arabia Capital within '' and the firm within ''.This recognition places eWTP Arabia Capital firmly alongside premium institutions such as Warburg Pincus, Sequoia China Capital, and Hillhouse Capital. The list was compiled from a shortlist of more than 1,000 nominations, and the judging process effectively identifies the bellwethers of China's domestic equity investment industry. The annual list serves as an essential reference for many large institutional LPs (limited partners and fund investors).Jerry Lee, Founding and Managing Partner, eWTP Arabia Capital, said: "With our proprietary insight-led investment strategy, and a strong body of investment performance, we are proud to be included among the most recognizable names and institutions. Our strategy of bridging the experience/need paradigm between China and the MENA is leading to some breakthrough digital and technological partnerships and initiatives. We will continue to invest in our strengths, our goals, and our presence in MENA region, and to target our effort and expertise as the whole MENA moves boldly towards achieving the social and economic pillars of digital transformation through strategic partnerships, investments, and initiatives."Among the most eagerly-awaited and well-attended events in China's Fund of Funds (FoF) industry, the 2022 edition of the China FoF 50 Forum saw more than 90 per cent of the country's mainstream FoF leaders attending the event, alongside representatives from key investment associations. Senior officials from the State Council, Ministry of Science and Technology, China Securities Regulatory Commission, Ministry of Finance and other governmental agencies were also in attendance in its past forums.eWTP Arabia Capital is a Saudi Arabia and China based growth stage venture fund manager backed by marquee investors such as eWTP Arabia Capital and the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, Public Investment Fund (PIF), and headquartered in Riyadh. eWTP Arabia Capital is focused on building a local digital ecosystem in MENA by partnering with local sovereign wealth funds, local investment groups and market leading Chinese businesses. Most recently, eWTP Arabia capital established SCCC, a joint venture with Alibaba Cloud and STC, to create the largest cloud service center in MENA region. The portfolio company, J&T Express, will establish a US$2bn logistics industrial park to help the development of the logistics industry.Hashtag: #eWTP

About eWTP Arabia Capital

Founded in 2020, eWTP Arabia Capital is a growth stage venture fund manager based in Beijing, China and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It creates robust digital ecosystems in emerging markets by bringing together proven global know-how, partnerships with local players, advanced technology solutions and insights. To date, it has invested in 16 companies including cloud and digital sector through its US$400 million Fund I. Backed by marquee investors such as eWTP Capital and the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, Public Investment Fund (PIF), eWTP Arabia Capital offers comprehensive support to its portfolio companies, empowering them to explore and succeed in strategic markets in the Middle East and Africa region.



For more information, visit www.ewtparabia.com



