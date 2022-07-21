eWTP (World e-Trade Platform) and CONAGO (Mexican Confederation of Governors) sign cooperation agreement in Mexico City

DENVER, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In May 2022, eWTP (World e-Trade Platform) and CONAGO (Mexican Confederation of Governors) signed a cooperation agreement in Mexico City. Under the framework of eWTP cooperation, both parties will bring the pilot experience and excellent results of eWTP's pilot digitalization projects in other countries to more states in Mexico and provide a development environment for Mexican enterprises to realize digital transformation.

EWTP is the World Electronic Trade Platform. Originating on March 23, 2016, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alibaba Group called on the world to establish an e-WTP, the full name of which is Electronic World Trade Platform. It means promoting the establishment of relevant rules to create an effective and efficient policy and business environment for the healthy development of cross-border e-commerce.

The "digital free trade zone" is derived from the concept of the digital hub (e-hub). In the future, the world will consist of one e-hub after another eroad. E-hub provides SMEs with all the infrastructure for global trade, making "global buying and selling" a reality.

eWTP lands in Ethiopia

On November 25, 2019, the Ethiopian government and Alibaba signed a contract to build eWTP, marking the second landing point of eWTP in Africa. With the joining of Ethiopia, eWTP has a global digital economy "high-speed road network." The digital hub of Ethiopia will connect other hubs of eWTP, including the display and trading of goods.

eWTP Americas' first stop in Mexico

