Ex Co-President of HKEX, Romnesh Lamba, Joins CRCI’s Advisory Board

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach - 22 November 2022 - Private equity manager and cross border M&A specialist CRCI announces today that Mr. Romnesh Lamba, ex co-President of HKEX Group, has joined its powerful advisory board. He is expected to advise the firm's global development strategy, to help CRCI and its partners meet cross-border development and capital market challenges and to capture emerging opportunities in this ever- evolving time. Mr. Lamba led the acquisition of London Metal Exchange during his tenure with HKEX Group. He was responsible for the exchange's global client and business development. He was a member of the Supervisory Committee of the Tracker Fund of Hong Kong. Mr. Lamba assumed various senior positions at JP Morgan, Merrill Lynch and other global financial institutions. He is a graduate of University of Pennsylvania."Mr. Lamba is a global capital market specialist in a class of his own. His excellent leadership and unparallel communication skill crossing any boundaries are invaluable in helping CRCI and its partners to meet the challenges of this volatile time. His foresight and big picture thinking will uplift our judgement and ability to meet challenges," said Dr. Mark Qiu, a Partner of CRCI, "Romi and I have had a long history of working together. He is a man of supreme integrity and trustworthy. It is our honor to benefit from his association. In a world with emerging walls, friends are precious.""Mark was a pioneer in Chinese companies' outbound development. He has a solid track record and reputation. I am bullish on China's future momentum. CRCI is a professional institution with extensive experiences and network. It can continue to play a vital role in China's development. I am delighted to contribute my experiences through CRCI and to help Chinese enterprise to meet global challenges.

About CRCI

CRCI is a Chinese middle market private equity manager and cross-border M&A specialist with a pedigree gained over 17 years of growth capital and control investing.



Its focus is to fund business transformation and is an impact investor. It aims to help domestic Chinese companies move higher in the value chain through acquisitions and integration through its experience and network of international markets.



www.crcicapital.com



