Ex-Microsoft Leader joins Darwinbox as SVP Engineering to scale the leading HR tech platform

SINGAPORE, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darwinbox, Asia's leading HR Tech platform, announced the appointment of Gautam Goenka to its Executive Leadership team. Gautam joins Darwinbox as Senior Vice President, Engineering.



Gautam Goenka, Senior Vice President Engineering, Darwinbox

An IIT Kharagpur alumnus, Gautam brings over two decades of rich engineering experience to the company and has previously worked with top-tier companies like Microsoft and successful startups like Kony.

Prior to joining Darwinbox, Gautam worked for ten years as Partner - Group Engineering Manager at Microsoft on the Edge browser team where he was instrumental in growing Edge share worldwide and improving user productivity. Before his stint at Microsoft, Gautam was at Kony Labs working as Senior VP, Head of Engineering, where he was responsible for the Kony Platform, a multi-channel (web & mobile) application development platform.

Speaking on the appointment, Gautam said, "It is exciting to see an Asian company, focused on HR transformation, make such a deep impact on enterprises in Asia and across the globe too. HR tech is on the rise and there is a huge opportunity to innovate. I am a strong believer in Darwinbox's mission to improve the interaction between workplace and technology." As an engineering leader, Gautam's focus will be to leverage his experience in building enterprise-scale products to add value to customers and maximize the potential of Darwinbox – a platform that is fast, flexible, and extensible. Signifying his enthusiasm, Gautam further added, "I am looking forward to grow, scale and enhance our HR tech platform so we can continue expanding in India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and other geographies."

Chaitanya Peddi, Co-founder - Darwinbox, was delighted to announce the appointment and said, "Since our inception, it has been our continuous endeavor to deliver more value to our customers. And our HRMS platform has been at the heart of this undertaking. With the best in technology, product innovation and engineering, we also want to ensure we have the right leadership to realize the product vision through excellence in execution. Gautam's excellent track record in delivering big picture goals makes him an added asset in amplifying our engineering team's strength as we scale newer heights."

Darwinbox serves over 1.5mn employees across 90+ countries including fast growing unicorns (Zilingo, Zalora, Carousell, Tokopedia), leading enterprises (SBS Transit, Armstrong, EM Services, MatchMove, Funding Societies, Mitra Adiperkasa) and large conglomerates (JG Summit Holdings, Indorama, Wilmar and parts of Salim, Djarum and Century Pacific groups) in Southeast Asia.