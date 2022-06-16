Ex Soldier leads the way in Hypermobility Rehabilitation

—

Adam Foster, a 33 year old Ex-soldier, has created a one of a kind neuro rehab program for those with Hypermobility syndromes, after being unable to access the right care from doctors. After recovering from his own chronic pain, Adam started his business “The Fibro Guy” to help others with chronic pain and hypermobility syndromes.

The Fibro Guy, consisting of Adam and 3 of his former chronic pain and hypermobility clients who shared his passion for the program, is leading the way in the rehabilitation of hypermobility syndromes with an effective and non-invasive neurological approach.

For years the standard treatment to help reduce joint dislocations for those with hypermobility syndromes has revolved around trying to build muscle around the affected joints to stop dislocations. However, this approach has yielded minimal and diminishing results for the hypermobile population.

The traditional approach has been to build muscle around the lax joints to support them, however, the amount of muscle tissue around a joint does not correlate with the stability of the joint. To be able to build muscle it needs to be able to handle enough load to force growth. If you have unstable joints, this is almost impossible, turning the current treatment on its head.

Working with clients on a neurological level, Adam and his team focus on what really matters when it comes to stopping joint dislocation: Prediction and cortical mapping. Adam's program helps their clients to update their brain’s natural cortical map of the body, to be able to locate and stabilise joints, whilst also being able to predict what forces are incoming and how to react to them automatically.



Adam and his team have won the rehabilitation specialist of the year award, two years in a row with their one of a kind program.

“Hypermobility rehab has been focused on muscular-skeletal factors for far too long, with far too few results. It’s time for a new era of health care for those with hypermobility syndromes” says Adam.

About Us: The Fibro Guy provides rehabilitation programs for chronic pain and hypermobility syndromes, with results unmatched worldwide.

