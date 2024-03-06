Exadel Digital Experience Team Are Coming to Adobe Summit 2024

Highlights of Exadel AEM custom tools

—

Our Exadel Digital Experience Team has a decade of expertise crafting automation tools, which optimize workflows for developers, publishers, and content creators alike. From streamlined page creation to code and copy generation, our tools redefine speed and precision. As we gear up for Adobe Summit 2024, let's dive into the capabilities of each tool. Join us at this event to discuss the potential of these tools and the evolution of AEM website development – your gateway to cutting-edge solutions!

Authoring Kit for AEM automates the creation of feature-rich components for AEM pages and provides friendly authoring dialogs. We've enhanced AEM development with increased flexibility through new injectors, extended data source support, scripting features, and AEMaaCS-compatible builds. This takes content management comfort to a whole new level!

Unveiling Authoring Kit Plus: Proudly presenting our latest project fork, Exadel Authoring Kit Plus, featuring the groundbreaking AI Authoring Assistant. This tool integrates seamlessly with various AI providers (LLMs), offering customizable solutions whether accessed online or through the client's infrastructure. AI Authoring Assistant brings a realm of possibilities:

expand an idea into full-text

run a text-to-image task and store the result in DAM

rewrite a previously created text to address a particular audience

do a translation

proofread

summarize text and pick up appropriate tags (keywords)

do a smart “search and replace” within text

draft a complete web page with different media in one click

… and much more

BackPack for AEM is a mature solution that creates AEM content packages through a modern, intuitive interface. Some of the key features of BackPack include:

add pages to a package together with the reference assets

follow links to other pages

include all the resources that satisfy queries

include live copies

In 2024, BackPack is set to unveil a fresh user interface designed for peak productivity through intuitive operations.

Rollout Manager for AEM responds to content authors’ requests, supporting both straightforward and complex content rollout scenarios, including cascade rollouts. It enables resource rollout and activation in a single click, earning acclaim for its user-friendly interface, seamless integration with the basic AEM interface, and valuable feedback.

Link Inspector for AEM conducts robust online and offline audits of hyperlinks on website pages, both internal and external. It runs as scheduled background tasks, generating detailed downloadable reports. Link Inspector also offers an interface for correcting failing links individually or in batches, demonstrating reliable performance even on high-load websites with hundreds of thousands of links.

EToolbox AnyDiff is a developer-centric tool that facilitates the comparison of content packages, files, and web pages -online and offline. Streamlining regression testing and content/asset management, AnyDiff provides selective comparisons, focusing on significant changes and bypassing minor differences.

