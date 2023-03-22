Exadel Releases AI Authoring Assistant for Adobe Experience Manager

Exadel will Unveil ChatGPT-Powered Tools at the Adobe Summit 2023

Exadel exadel.com, a software engineering and consulting company that delivers transformative digital solutions, today announced it released AI Authoring Assistant, which works in concert with Adobe Experience Manager. Exadel will be featured at Adobe Summit 2023, where they will meet marketing practitioners to showcase their latest tools.

Exadel also released additional updates to the open-source Exadel Toolbox for Adobe Experience Manager, which includes:

Exadel Authoring Kit

Exadel Link Inspector

Exadel Backpack

Exadel Environment Switcher

Exadel Rollout Manager

Exadel Smart Library (ESL)

AI Authoring Assistant is the latest addition to Exadel Authoring Kit — a toolset for quickly creating web pages with Adobe Experience Manager. To do this, the tool leverages ChatGPT services and AEM Dialogues.

With the new ChatGPT enhancement, new Dialogues can be created in Adobe Experience Manager with auto-generated data, including text and pictures. Features include:

Automatic Text Generation. ChatGPT can draft full pages of text.

ChatGPT can draft full pages of text. Proofread Text. Auto-generated text generally requires very little proofreading.

Auto-generated text generally requires very little proofreading. Automated Page Creation. Entire pages can be created in just a click.

“At Exadel, we’re always looking for ways to apply new technology,” said Lev Shur, EVP of Exadel Digital Experience. “When something like ChatGPT comes out, our team immediately starts exploring how it can improve customer experience.”



Exadel also announced a new Site Performance Workshop. The workshop is an assessment and follow-up consultation that covers key areas, including:

Peer Comparison. Insights on where a given site is lagging behind others in the field.

Insights on where a given site is lagging behind others in the field. Reducing Page Load Times. Actionable tips on improving UI architecture, caching, code, and integrations with Adobe Experience Manager tools.

Actionable tips on improving UI architecture, caching, code, and integrations with Adobe Experience Manager tools. Compliance & Security. Insights on potential data privacy, sensitive content, misconfiguration, and 3rd party script issues.

About the Exadel Digital Experience Practice

The Exadel Digital Experience Practice works hand-in-hand with client marketing teams to help them get the most out of the software and platforms that power their marketing strategies. Exadel provides the customization clients need to add content across multiple channels, integrate their existing systems, get their sites running perfectly for optimal user experience and authority, and ultimately drive sales.

About Us: Exadel is a global software consulting and development company that partners with organizations to help them become digital leaders in their industries. We look beyond the code to understand the impact our clients want to make and help them get from ideation to development and outcomes. We accelerate the results of digital transformations through an open, collaborative approach combined with our deep experience across industries, business processes, and technologies, and our own unique frameworks, solutions, and tools. Founded in 1998 in Silicon Valley, Exadel is a Forrester-recognized leader in Agile Development with delivery centers across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at www.exadel.com.

