Excellon Software Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enhancing the Operations of Automobile Dealers with Its Unique DMS

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Indian automotive dealer management system (DMS) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Excellon Software Private Limited with the 2020 Indian Company of the Year Award. The company is the largest Indian provider of SaaS software to manage a dealership or service network in the automotive sector. Excellon has successfully addressed industry challenges by offering optimal customer experiences by leveraging business intelligence and other emerging technologies.

"With the addition of an eCommerce solution to its DMS product portfolio, Excellon has paved the way for end customers to experience a complete virtual buying process from the comfort of their homes," said Manish Bisht, Senior Research Analyst-Mobility. "It employs the latest technologies in cloud, mobility, and analytics to find creative solutions for complex automotive industry challenges and has collaborated with some of the largest global automotive, consumer goods, and manufacturing equipment firms. Its products are used by more than 30,000 users in more than 7,000 locations across 60 countries."

Excellon's unique flagship DMS allows automotive dealers to manage their operations and helps automakers and other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) communicate with dealerships to perform various critical functions in a timely manner. The DMS serves as a single solution for an entire ecosystem of dealers, distributors, service providers, and OEM sales/service teams and addresses certain critical needs of end customers. This solution suite is the first in the automotive industry that can provide such breadth, depth, and extensive functionality across continents through a single deployment.

Excellon's focus has been on offering better solutions to customers by introducing the right technology to the right markets at the right time. For example, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, automakers began looking for eCommerce solutions to sell their vehicles through contactless sales and delivery. Excellon was ready with products that could help customers transition to digital. Moreover, independent mechanics and repair shops beyond the traditional market are adopting the company's solutions. These secondary markets for spare parts are an important source of lead generation and additional sales, especially in rural areas.

"Excellon has embarked on a journey to improve customers' contactless buying experience from the comfort of their homes by incorporating virtual reality, AI, and machine learning. This process is also helping OEMs with higher conversion rates and understanding customer needs better. Excellon is working with innovative IoT technology for connected vehicles to provide greater on-road assistance", noted Bisht. "The company's technology-driven innovations have found significant traction in the market and have positioned it to lead the digital transformation of clients across the country."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Excellon Software Private Limited

Excellon Software is recognized as one of the most innovative software product companies in India. The company's product portfolio encompasses a complete dealer management system, combined with other products such as Excellon Connect, e-Commerce, Customer Acquisition and Management System, Sales App, and Mechanic App suite of products. Together, they form a critical part of an automotive OEM's or other manufacturers' sales, marketing, customer management, distribution, inventory management, and service management infrastructure. Excellon's products are field-tested and highly stable, which can handle approximately on the average volume of 900,000+ Transactions per day and can be scaled to support start-ups and Fortune 500 companies.

Excellon Software is also a GST Suvidha Provider (GSP); it offers GST Software for GST return & management and E-Way Bill and E-Invoicing Solution.

