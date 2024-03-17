Exciting Announcement from Global Female Investors Management, LLC

Global Female Investors Management, LLC, founded by Amanda Pullinger and Vanessa Yuan, introduces initiatives for female investors, including the Global Female Investors Network (GFIN). It aims to foster a supportive community, increase visibility, and expand opportunities for women in investment, promoting inclusivity and empowerment.

New York City, London March 2024 – Global Female Investors Management, LLC, established by Amanda Pullinger and Vanessa Yuan, is proud to announce the launch of pioneering initiatives to address the unique challenges faced by female investors and risk-takers globally.

For over two decades, Amanda Pullinger, the Founder and Principal of Global Female Investors Management, LLC, has been deeply engaged in understanding the obstacles encountered by female investors and risk-takers worldwide. Through numerous conversations, a prevalent concern emerged: the lack of a robust peer network tailored specifically for individuals in this industry. This void often led to a profound "sense of loneliness" and hindered access to critical career and business opportunities.

In response to this pressing need, Global Female Investors Management, LLC is excited to introduce its first transformative business initiatives:

1️ Global Female Investors Network (GFIN): GFIN is a groundbreaking global network tailored to the unique needs of female risk-takers. As a platform for direct peer-to-peer interactions, GFIN facilitates investment and professional dialogue through intimate roundtable meetings, distinct from larger event settings. Additionally, GFIN provides access to career and business opportunities through its extensive personal networks. Whether you are a female employee or a fund founder/owner, we invite you to join us in reshaping the landscape of investment professionals. For membership or sponsorship inquiries, please contact rsvp@globalfemaleinvestors.com or search for the Global Female Investors Network LinkedIn group.

2️ Collaboration with Traditional and Alternative Investment Financial Institutions: Global Female Investors Management, LLC is dedicated to collaborating with financial institutions across diverse asset classes and sectors. As a Trusted Connector, we tap into the often-overlooked yet immensely talented pool of female investment professionals. By partnering with firms genuinely committed to diversifying their investment teams, we aim to identify and empower both internal female talent and source external talent through traditional recruiters. Leveraging our two-decade-long relationships and trust with female investment professionals, we not only "find the women" but also empower them to pursue elevated investment roles.

With more initiatives on the horizon, we invite you to join us in this groundbreaking journey toward empowerment and inclusivity in the investment realm. Together, let's shape a future where opportunities are visible and accessible to all. For more information, please visit globalfemaleinvestors.com

About the company: Global Female Investors Management, LLC, headquartered in New York City and London, is at the forefront of empowering female investors and risk-takers worldwide. Established by industry veterans Amanda Pullinger and Vanessa Yuan in 2024, our firm is dedicated to addressing the unique challenges and obstacles faced by female investors, both employees and fund owners. With combined experience of over four decades, our founders have identified a critical need for a supportive network and strategic partnerships that cater specifically to female investors around the world.

