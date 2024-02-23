NEW DELHI, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiaspora and the Ananta Centre jointly organised an exclusive interaction with Her Excellency Janaina Tewaney, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Panama on the 22nd of February in New Delhi.



Bharat Joshi, CEO, J-Curve Ventures, began the interaction by commenting briefly on Indo-Panama relations and how the generational shift now visible in Panama finds common ground with Indiaspora’s objectives for DiasporaNEXT, which aims to cultivate and nurture the new age of Indian Diaspora leaders across the globe.

Indrani Bagchi, CEO, Ananta Centre, welcomed the Minister and hoped that Panama’s new foreign policy would soon envisage reaching out to India.

Her Excellency Janaina Tewaney, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Panama, began by commenting upon the diversity of Panama and how it is historically South American, geographically Central American and culturally Caribbean. Panama is unique largely because of its various diasporas – Indian, Jewish, Lebanese, Spanish, Italian, among others. These diasporas crucially become ‘living bridges’ to their ancestral land; therefore, Panama is not just a land with a canal but it embodies connectivity in its very spirit. She ended by remarking that Panama’s new foreign policy is ready to shed the baggage of the 70s and is looking forward to engaging more with India.

