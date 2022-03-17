Exclusive island living comes to life with the launch of Al Hamra's AED1 billion Falcon Island in Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Al Hamra, the leading lifestyle developer and investment company in Ras Al Khaimah - United Arab Emirates, has launched an exclusive freehold luxury villa project on an island within the award-winning Al Hamra Village residential community.



Falcon Island by Al Hamra in Ras Al Khaimah

The launch of Falcon Island reaffirms the future development plans and vision of Al Hamra and the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. The idyllic island community project offers stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, the lagoon, the golf course and the fully serviced marina with the Hajar Mountains at the backdrop. The secure and vibrant community, designed for private living, staycations and holidaying, can be reached both by land and sea, with ample parking spaces for cars and docking facilities for boats and yachts.

An investment into a perfectly relaxed living or as an asset that can bring in substantial returns over the years, with property value appreciating, given the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah, Falcon Island is scheduled to be completed within two years in phases. The North Island will be unveiled as Phase 1 consisting of 240 villas, ranging from two to seven-bedrooms, with prices from AED 1.2 million. The villas offer 120 to 650m2 of living spaces, with 2 to 7 en-suite bedrooms, and blend in the green landscaped plots of up to 1,000m2, some with their own exclusive beach and private pools.

Falcon Island is near a world-class golf course and a 3-mile corridor with Al Hamra's luxury hospitality portfolio including Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah and Ritz Carlton Al Hamra Beach. It is close to Al Hamra Marina and Yacht Club. Other amenities include a ladies-only swimming pool, fully-equipped gym, community centre, walking tracks and tennis court.

Benoy Kurien, Group CEO, Al Hamra, said: "The Falcon Island project is designed to bring an extraordinary take on an everyday essential offering exclusivity in every way. This algins with our vision of bringing many firsts and bests to Ras Al Khaimah supporting the Emirate's economic growth, tourism strategy and liveability agenda. Our communities have been home to people from over 100 countries, bringing in a global lifestyle to Ras Al Khaimah."

For details, email: communications@alhamra or call 800 AL HAMRA. Video: Falcon Island