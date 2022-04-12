Exclusive pre-booking for Baby Shark Live 2022 on Trip.com with no service charge - 5% off the first 200 orders - tickets from HK$266

HONG KONG, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby Shark Live: The Hidden Treasure is making a glorious return to the stage. This July, Baby Shark, Pinkfong and Hogi will return to Hong Kong for more family-friendly musical fun.

Baby Shark Live will take place at Kowloonbay International Trade & Exhibition Centre on July 23 (Saturday), with 4 performances at 10:30, 13:30, 16:30 and 19:30, respectively. Everyone will love this exciting musical adventure - Baby Shark fans especially won't want to miss out.

Tickets will be exclusively available for pre-order on Trip.com at 10am on April 13 . By pre-ordering tickets on Trip.com, you'll have a chance to get the best seats with no service charge. The first 200 people to place order will get 5% off. Ticket prices start from HK$266.

This story focuses on the adventure of Baby Shark, along with his friends Pinkfong and Hogi: It's a sunny new day. The whole family of Baby Shark comes to Sandy town in Reefville, where the Reefville's First Annual Treasure Hunt is taking place. All fishy friends are so excited. To find the hidden treasure, they must go on an ocean adventure and complete five tasks. On the ocean adventure, Baby Shark learns about friendship, family and to discover that true treasure might just be inside of us all.

Trip.com now supports users to purchase its tours&tickets products with the consumption vouchers disbursed by the Government. If you pay with Tap&Go, Alipay HK or WeChat Pay, you can enjoy HK$10 off over HK$300/HK$20 off over HK$500/HK$60 off over HK$1,200; If you pay with Mastercard® , you can enjoy HK$110 off over HK$1,000 / HK$50 off over HK$500.

Baby Shark Live: The Hidden Treasure Encore Show

Date: July 23 (Saturday)

Performance times: 10:30, 13:30, 16:30 and 19:30

Venue: Star Hall, Kowloonbay International Trade & Exhibition Centre

Ticket prices: HK$580/HK$480/ HK$380/ HK$280 (pre-booking with no service charge via Trip.com, 5% off the first 200 orders)

Tickets go on sale: 10 am on April 13, 2022

Purchase tickets: https://hk.trip.com/things-to-do/detail/43479264/?locale=en_hk

Special discount regarding consumption voucher: https://hk.trip.com/sale/w/2555/hk-5000-consumption-vouchers.html?locale=en_hk