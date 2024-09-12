Exclusive Public Adjusting Announces FL Natural Disaster Insurance Claim Service

Exclusive Public Adjusting (786-397-0291) announces its public adjuster services for handling insurance claims related to damage caused by natural disasters in Florida.

As part of its expanded public adjuster service, the team supports residents in the state as they file an insurance claim for hurricane, water, flood, mold, or fire damage. The team's goal is to make the filing and evaluation process much easier and help clients receive the maximum settlement for their claims. In fact, a report from the Florida OPPAGA seen by Exclusive Public Adjusting suggests that a public adjuster can help policy owners receive nearly 750% more on average on their insurance than if they did not have one.

More details can be found at https://www.exclusivepublicadjusting.com/

Richard Boullon, who leads Exclusive Public Adjusting, is a licensed public adjuster who has over a decade’s worth of experience protecting insurance policyholders in Florida. When people’s homes or businesses are damaged by fire, water, theft, or other incidents, they are entitled to financial assistance when they have insurance. However, filing and claiming an insurance settlement can be complex and overwhelming, he says.

"Insurance companies want you to settle for as little as possible. Their goal is always to keep their business afloat and spend less than they need. That’s why it’s so important to get a professional on your side," Boullon writes. "Don't settle for less. At Exclusive Public Adjusting, we offer free property inspections to see precisely how to argue your case to your insurance company. No claim is too small or too big."

Exclusive Public Adjuster operates on a “no recovery, no fee” model and handles the entire claims process, from surveying the damage and calculating a recommended payout to coordinating with the client’s insurance company to process the payment. The team will also negotiate on clients' behalf with their insurance company to arrange a fair settlement amount.

In addition to damages caused by natural disasters, the company also handles insurance claims related to vandalism, including property destruction, graffiti removal, and other malicious acts that result in significant repair costs.

