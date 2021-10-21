Exclusive Release of the New Bose QuietComfort® 45 Headphones at One Futureworld

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 21 October 2021 - The Bose QuietComfort® 45 headphones has been launched in Singapore. It will be exclusively available at Bose stores and OneFutureWorld.com , the premium authorized reseller of Bose, for the first 4 weeks of its launch. Featuring world class noise cancelling, 24-hour battery life on a single charge, and better voice isolation, Bose's next generation around-ear headphones is an update of the beloved QuietComfort 35 II headphones. It delivers a higher quality experience for the practical consumer while retaining the comfort, stability, and connectivity that fans love.





Enhanced Acoustic Noise Cancelling™





The Enhanced Acoustic Noise Cancelling™ technology adds an additional external microphone and enhanced signal processing over previous versions of the QuietComfort® 45 headphones. The QC45 headphones feature a total of six discreet microphones to continuously measure, compare and react to outside noise, then cancel it with the opposite signal to minimise distractions.





QUIET and AWARE Modes





Users can experience instant quiet and full audio immersion with the QUIET mode on a noisy train or bus. Microphones inside and outside the earcups combine with a proprietary digital chip to sense and respond to more unwanted sounds in public spaces. Users can switch to the new AWARE mode to let noise in and carry on a conversation without ever taking their headphones out.





Take Calls Anywhere With Voice Isolation





The QC45 headphones uses a beam-form array to isolate the owner's voice, while a rejection array dampens and blocks audible distractions around them from being picked up and transmitted – like train announcements or the sound of a coffee machine in the background.





Exceptional Comfort and Durability In The QC45 Headphones' Iconic Design





The QC45 headphones retain its characteristic sleek design while being upgraded for extra comfort and stability. The simple physical control buttons remain with no touch controls. The gaps between components have been replaced with smooth transitions while pleats and puckers have been removed. Users can choose from exclusive Triple Black and White Smoke colours with a classic matte finish.





Enjoy The Best of Bose's Sound Quality





The QC45 headphones carries on the Bose legacy of high-fidelity audio technology. The TriPort acoustic architecture adds depth and fullness to the sound. Volume-optimised Active EQ maintains balanced performance at any volume so the bass stays consistent when you turn it down and the music is still clear when you turn it up.





Headphones That Keep Up





QC45 headphones have 24 hours of play time on a single charge for the active, practical consumer. It takes up to 2.5 hours for a full charge via USB-C® and are optimized for Bluetooth® 5.1.





One Futureworld Preorder Promotion





From 18 October to 26 November, consumers who pre-order the Bose QuietComfort® 45 headphones (Triple Black) can enjoy $20 off a pre-order of one unit, and $50 off a pre-order of two units with the use of exclusive promotional codes. Customers only need to type in the promotional code 20BOSEQC45 for a pre-order of one unit and 50BOSEQC45 when they pre-order two units. Terms and conditions apply.





Customers who pre-order also stand a chance to win a free pair of the Bose QuietComfort® 45 headphones (White Smoke). One contest entry will be awarded for each pre-order of one unit, while three contest entries will be awarded for each pre-order of two units.





The Bose QuietComfort® 45 headphones are available for purchase in Singapore at Bose stores and https://onefutureworld.com .





About One Futureworld

One Futureworld is a leading lifestyle and innovative brands partner in Singapore and Asia. One Futureworld plans to infuse life to the market by constantly introducing reputable, high quality and state-of-the-art consumer lifestyle products that modernize the way of living. By partnering with Bose, One Futureworld is confident and assured of its position; pledging to continuously understand the ever-changing user requirements, and market new and exciting products to cater to the consumers of today, tomorrow and beyond. Find out more at https://onefutureworld.com/





#OneFutureworld