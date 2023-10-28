Exec Capital Launch New Website

London, UK | Exec Capital, one of the UK’s leading executive recruitment agencies, has launched its new website to promote its latest hiring opportunities and market insights. The website offers in-depth recruitment advice for candidates and companies alongside the latest industry news and trends.

London, UK | Exec Capital, one of the UK’s leading executive recruitment agencies, has launched its new website to promote its latest hiring opportunities and market insights. The website offers in-depth recruitment advice for candidates and companies alongside the latest industry news and trends.

Exec Capital are London-based recruiters specialising in C-suite and senior executive recruitment. The agency operates across multiple industries, including technology, e-commerce, financial services, fintech, and facility management. The agency offers a full-service executive recruitment service with a bespoke range of hiring solutions, including traditional recruitment, executive search, and headhunting.

The Exec Capital team consists of industry-leading recruiters with entrepreneurial and executive backgrounds, providing a unique insight into the recruitment process. The newly launched website offers advice and guidance from both recruiting company and candidate perspectives.

Exec Capital has positioned itself at the forefront of the executive recruitment industry. Its new website documents the changes within the recruitment industry, reflecting Exec Capital’s diverse range of clients and candidates. The website’s articles and recruitment guides focus on remote and flexible working opportunities, including advice on CEO interview questions.

The agency’s new website reflects its focus on part-time, interim, and fractional recruitment for executive and C-suite roles. Exec Capital recruits part-time executives on a project-by-project basis and for long-term positions. The company strives to make industry-leading talent more accessible to companies at the early stages of their development through interim and fractional recruitment opportunities.

Exec Capital is based in London with a global reach, working with clients throughout the UK and abroad to recruit for in-house, hybrid, and remote working opportunities. The new website will host opinion pieces and articles exploring the evolution of C-suite roles and the rise of flexible working.

Exec Capital recruits for a full portfolio of roles across multiple industries, including CEO, CMO, and CFO. The agency’s new website offers specialist recruitment guidance and candidate advice for C-suite positions.

The agency’s new website will document developments in executive recruitment and industry trends through blog posts, educational articles, and recruitment guides. The Exec Capital team is made up of former executives and entrepreneurs, providing the agency with a unique insight into both sides of the recruitment process. This knowledge and experience are shared throughout Exec Capital’s educational content.

The newly launched Exec Capital website will also host opportunities for CEO, CFO, and other C-suite appointments. It will also promote events hosted by Exec Capital alongside the agency’s podcast, press releases, and latest news.

About Exec Capital: Exec Capital is a boutique executive recruitment agency based in London that operates throughout the UK with a growing international presence. The agency connects start-ups and businesses with senior C-suite and executive professionals on a part-time, interim, and remote basis.

Exec Capital offers specialist recruitment for senior executives across multiple industries and specialisms, including risk management, compliance, fundraising, and private equity. It provides both executive search and headhunting services as part of its 360-degree approach to recruitment.

You can find out more about Exec Capital and its leadership team at www.execcapital.co.uk.

