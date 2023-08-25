London, UK | Exec Capital, one of the UK’s leading executive recruitment agencies, is launching a dedicated programme with fractional CEO opportunities. This recruitment programme is designed to make executive professionals more accessible to SMEs and start-ups.

—

Exec Capital Launches Fractional CEO Opportunities

London, UK | Exec Capital, one of the UK’s leading executive recruitment agencies, is launching a dedicated programme with fractional CEO opportunities. This recruitment programme is designed to make executive professionals more accessible to SMEs and start-ups. Experienced executives can be hired on a fractional basis from 1 to 4 days per week.

Exec Capital has seen a sharp increase in companies recruiting executive roles on a fractional and part-time basis. This trend is evident throughout industry sectors and across multiple company types. Fractional CEO opportunities offer flexibility for start-ups and SMEs by providing access to skills and experience without the financial burden of a full-time CEO position.

Companies can mould the role of CEO to suit the needs of their business through these fractional CEO opportunities. This flexibility also presents the potential for scalability, allowing companies to transition the role of fractional CEO to a more permanent position as the company expands.

Exec Capital’s fractional CEOs work with a portfolio of clients, many of them choosing to specialise in specific industries or with a skills focus. The fractional CEO opportunities offer a cost-effective way for companies across the UK to recruit a high-level executive who can develop the company’s short and long-term strategies.

Fractional CEOs come with no long-term commitment, providing founders with a time frame to test the relationship with the CEO before making a permanent appointment. Many fractional CEOs specialise in working with companies at specific stages of their life cycle, whether it’s at a fundraising stage or when entering new markets.

CEO recruitment continues to experience a reshuffling post-pandemic with voluntary turnover at an all-time high. Companies of every size throughout all industries are turning to fractional CEOs to fill their skills gap. Exec Capital has recorded an increase in candidates from non-traditional backgrounds, including technology and marketing, transitioning into fractional CEO positions.

Fractional CEOs are an ideal solution for companies dealing with a skills shortage or dealing with an unexpected company exit or absence with quick recruitment windows.

Exec Capital’s fractional CEO opportunities provide candidates with an opportunity to gain experience and build their portfolio across industries. These part-time executives are available to hire on a fractional basis of 1 to 4 days per week.

About Exec Capital: Exec Capital is a boutique executive recruitment agency based in London that operates throughout the UK and abroad. It connects start-ups and businesses with senior C-suite and executive professionals with experience working with start-ups, scaling businesses, and public companies.

Exec Capital offers specialist recruitment for executives in fields, including technology, fintech, e-commerce, financial services, technology, and facility management. It provides both executive search and headhunting services with a 360-degree approach to recruitment.

You can find out more about Exec Capital and its team at www.execcapital.co.uk

Contact Info:

Name: Adrian Lawrence

Email: Send Email

Organization: Exec Capital Ltd

Address: 167-169 Great Portland Street, London, W1W 5PF

Phone: 020 3287 2365

Website: https://www.execcapital.co.uk



Release ID: 89105825

Should any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arise from the content contained within this press release, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is at the core of our commitment to our readers.