Exela Technologies Launches DrySign® in the Philippines

MANILLA, Philippines, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela”) (NASDAQ: XELA) today announced the launch of its comprehensive electronic signature solution, DrySign®, in the Philippines following a well-received rollout in the North American and Indian markets. DrySign enables users to cost-effectively sign documents from almost anywhere, requiring only an internet-enabled device. DrySign is a sustainable platform as it eliminates the need to print, scan, email, and post documents, ultimately saving paper and benefitting the environment. With the acceleration of remote working and increased social distancing, traditional in-person signing practices are being challenged and organizations of all sizes are increasingly adopting electronic signature solutions. Sign up at drysign.exelatech.ph .



DrySign allows users to e-sign, safeguarding documents through a robust audit trail. Users can also invite multiple recipients to e-sign via a hierarchical group sign, thus facilitating remote document delivery, document storage, and end-to-end document execution and management. DrySign is also compliant with Filipino regulations. (Sec. 5(e) of the Electronic Commerce Act and certified by Entrust, a certification authority enabled by public key infrastructure technology.)

Exela offers various competitively priced plans for individuals, SMBs, and enterprises. Additionally, DrySign offers flexible plans to meet your digital signing needs ranging from a Free version to a Professional version priced on a per user per month basis.

“The Philippines represents over 111 million people and is a market that can benefit from our robust e-signature platform, positively disrupting the existing protocols. We look forward to expanding our global footprint and are excited to offer a solution that can forward economic progress while also pushing forward our ESG initiatives” noted Suresh Yannamani, President of Exela Technologies.

Find out more about DrySign in the Philippines:

drysign.exelatech.ph

https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/drysign-by-exela

https://www.instagram.com/drysignbyexela

https://twitter.com/drysignbyexela

https://www.facebook.com/DrySignbyExela

For more Exela news, commentary, and industry perspectives, visit: https://investors.exelatech.com/

And please follow us on social:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/exelatech

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exela-technologies

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/exelatechnologies/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/exelatechnologies

The information posted on the Company's website and/or via its social media accounts may be deemed material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in the Company should monitor the Company's website and its social media accounts in addition to the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 18,000 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "may", "should", "would", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "seem", "seek", "continue", "future", "will", "expect", "outlook" or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our industry, future events, estimated or anticipated future results and benefits, future opportunities for Exela, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of Exela management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Exela's Annual Report and other securities filings. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Exela's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Exela anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Exela's assessments to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Exela's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor and/or Media Contacts:

Vincent Kondaveeti

E: vincent.kondaveeti@exelatech.com

T: 929-620-1849

Mary Beth Benjamin

E: IR@exelatech.com

T: 646-277-1216