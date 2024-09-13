Exergy Performance Announces Initiative to Bring Diesel Racing to West Michigan

According to CEO Traci Carnes, the latest initiative aims to create a place for everyone in the diesel world to unite and put West Michigan on the map for diesel racing.

Exergy Performance has announced a new initiative to bring diesel racing to West Michigan, vowing to deliver high-speed excitement and economic opportunities to the region.

The company, which has carved out a name in the industry for the advancements in diesel performance parts and diesel fuel injection systems, is on track to establishing diesel racing as a staple in the local motorsports scene. As part of this initiative, Exergy Performance plans to connect racers, fans, businesses, and sponsors who share a passion for performance racing.

Traci Carnes, CEO of Exergy Performance, says the initiative aims to gather support from the local community and industry stakeholders to create a vibrant racing culture in West Michigan Sports.

Exergy's leaders emphasize the potential of diesel racing, both as an exciting entertainment platform and a boost to the local economy. The company aims to make West Michigan a leading hub for diesel racing enthusiasts.

"At this stage, we're looking to ignite interest and rally the local diesel community around this exciting initiative," said Carnes. "We want to connect with racers, fans, businesses, and sponsors who are as passionate about diesel performance as we are. Our goal is to create a place for everyone in the diesel world to come together and put West Michigan on the map for diesel racing," notes Carnes.

In the last 18 years, Exergy has made headway due to innovation in diesel performance parts and diesel fuel injection systems, positioning it as a leader in the industry. By leveraging its expertise, Exergy aims to showcase the advancements that have made diesel cleaner and more efficient, countering outdated perceptions of the fuel.

In a separate interview with Randy Harkema, Founding President of Exergy Performance, he stressed the initiative's benefits in providing a unique platform for demonstrating the power and potential of diesel engines in competitive performance racing.

"At Exergy, we've spent years pushing the boundaries of diesel technology, and now we're ready to bring that innovation to the local community," said Harkema. "But we can't do it alone. We need the support and enthusiasm of the local community to make this dream come alive. Together, we can build something truly unique in West Michigan."

According to Harkema, the introduction of diesel racing comes at a time when local businesses, particularly in the hospitality sector, are looking for opportunities to rebound from recent economic challenges. Harkema underscored that the initiative aims to provide a new source of revenue and attract visitors to the area, offering a fresh, family-friendly entertainment option that aligns with current consumer preferences for outdoor and safe activities.

Harkema points out how diesel racing is poised to draw significant crowds, with major events expected to attract thousands of attendees, each contributing to the local economy by spending on lodging, food, and other amenities.

This influx of visitors represents a substantial economic impact, benefiting a range of local businesses, from hotels to restaurants.

For more information on Exergy Performance and its latest diesel racing initiative, please visit www.destinationdieselracing.com.



