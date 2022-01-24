EXL named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s 2022 Life and Pensions Insurance BPS/TPA PEAK Matrix® Assessment

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading global analytics and digital solutions company, announced today that it has been named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s Life and Pensions (L&P) Insurance BPS/TPA PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.



This is the third consecutive year that EXL has been named a Leader in the Life and Pensions Insurance BPS/TPA PEAK Matrix® Assessment, reflecting the company’s continued growth in analytics and digital solutions and its commitment to helping clients make sense of data to drive their businesses forward. Everest Group cites EXL’s double-digit growth in North America, and further expansion of its portfolio in the large-size buyer category as its key market success in 2021.

“The L&A insurance industry is now entering the modernization acceleration phase, as insurers have realized the immense value of digital business and operating models. In line with such evolving demand themes, EXL has invested across modern core platforms, analytics, and multiple insurance-specific and horizontal AI-led solutions that have consequently also delivered a consistent growth trajectory, leading to its positioning as a Leader in the Everest Group Life and Pensions (L&P) Insurance BPS/TPA PEAK Matrix® assessment 2022,” said Somya Bhadola, Practice Director, Everest Group. “Additionally, while BPS delivery has been a stronghold for EXL, recent momentum in a TPA-engagement model also creates magnified growth opportunities for the future.”

Each year, Everest Group presents detailed assessments of 20 L&P insurance BPS/TPA providers. Firms are evaluated based on their vision, capabilities, and market impact. Researchers determine an organization’s positioning based on Everest Group’s annual RFI process, interactions with leading L&P insurance BPS/TPA providers, client reference checks, and ongoing analysis of the industry market.

“In the past year, the Life & Pension marketplace has presented new opportunities for faster growth, and EXL is proud to help the industry deliver better customer experiences, launch products faster and improve the bottom line in both open and closed books of business,” said Anand Logani, SVP, Head of Group & Individual Life Business, EXL. “Leveraging client and external data, using an AI-enabled technology ecosystem and staying laser focused on speed of execution, EXL will continue to set the pace of innovation in this space.”

To read more about Everest Group’s L&P Insurance BPS/TPA PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022, click here. For more information about EXL’s solutions for the insurance industry, click here.

