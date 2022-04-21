EXL named a Leader in three categories in ISG Provider Lens™ Insurance Digital Services Report

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced today that it has been named a Leader for Life & Retirement Insurance BPO Services, Property & Casualty Insurance BPO, and Life & Retirement TPA Insurance Services in the ISG Provider Lens™ Insurance Services 2021 report.



ISG cites the variety of technology leveraged to build EXL’s robust data and artificial intelligence-led capabilities, as well as its extensive industry experience, as the strengths that drove the firm’s success across the insurance industry in 2021.

“The insurance industry is under enormous pressure to deliver more personalized, streamlined solutions across multiple channels faster and more affordably than ever before,” said Vikas Bhalla, EVP and Head of the Insurance Business at EXL. “The only way to deliver on rising end-customer expectations for hyper personalized service while improving operational efficiency is to harness data to inform every business function. We’re honored to be recognized for our ability to keep pushing the envelope on innovation in the insurance space with our data-led model and we look forward to continued breakthroughs.”

ISG Provider Lens™ is a practitioner-led service provider comparison, powered by ISG’s advisory experience and data-driven research. ISG’s Research reports provide independent vendor evaluations and enterprise buying behavior segmentation. Provider positioning is based on a neutral and independent research, such as quantitative data that includes provider surveys, product testing, and customer interviews.

“By exceling in all three categories – Life & Retirement Insurance BPO Services, Property & Casualty Insurance BPO, and Life & Retirement TPA Insurance Services – EXL has shown a comprehensive understanding of the industry and what solutions firms need to navigate this incredibly complex industry,” said Peggy Bresnick Kendler, lead analyst and co-author of the ISG Provider Lens™ Insurance Services 2021 report. “As EXL continues to innovate, its insurance clients will reap the benefits of improved processes, AI-leveraged forecasting, and data-informed decision making.”

To read more about the report and to see how EXL compares to its competition, visit here. For more information about EXL’s solutions for the insurance industry, click here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 37,400 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

