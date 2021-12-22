EXL publishes second annual Sustainability Report

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading global analytics and digital solutions company, announced today that it has published its second annual Sustainability Report, which highlights its progress across key environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance metrics and introduces new improvement initiatives, including establishing a 2045 goal to achieve net zero emissions.



Rohit Kapoor, EXL’s Vice Chairman and CEO said, “Our sustainability strategy cuts across our core values – spurring innovation, cultivating a diversity of cultures and ideas, building respect, protecting our integrity, demonstrating excellence and fostering collaboration. To be an indispensable partner, sustainability must be an integral part of how we operate every aspect of our business and, like any other core function, we must continually measure and benchmark our performance to ensure that we are meeting and exceeding our goals and refining our approach along the way.”

Central to this is our newly established effort to seek to become a net zero emissions business by 20451, with an interim goal to reduce absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by approximately two-thirds by 20352. In setting this goal, EXL has set a plan in motion to reengineer its operations to maximize efficiency and reduce waste across its global enterprise.

Notable ESG milestones acknowledged in the Sustainability Report include reaching 39% company-wide female representation and 65% racial and ethnic diversity3 in the management team4. Additionally, the company’s COVID-19 upskilling initiative, which is focused on developing talent from within the organization, reached 4,500+ employees and provided 800,000+ hours of learning and development. EXL continued its targeted community engagement strategy with its global “Skills to Win” initiative collaborating with nearly 2,500 people to acquire market-relevant skills and the “Education as a Foundation” initiative impacting more than 2,700 students in 2020, helping them to build data, analytics, and life skills.

The Sustainability Report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Core Option and is aligned to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Software and IT Services Standard (2018).

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global analytics and digital solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. Bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, and AI, we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 34,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com .

1 Includes Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions.

2 2019 baseline

3 Defined as any group other than White, Non-Hispanic

4 Executive Committee and Operating Committee

