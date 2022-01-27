EXL ranked among the top Data and Decisions Services Providers by HFS Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading global analytics and digital solutions company, today announced that it has been named a top provider of data and analytics solutions in HFS Research’s 2021 OneOffice™ Services Top 10 for Data and Decisions.



HFS’ OneOffice Services research assesses the digital transformation capabilities of service providers in three areas: native automation, data and decisions, and people and process change. In each Top 10 Report, HFS analysts assess and rate provider capabilities across execution, innovation and voice of the customer criteria. As a top provider across all aspects of the HFS evaluation for Data and Decisions, EXL is positioned in the report’s “Winners Circle.”

EXL also ranked first among all of the service providers in the Voice of the Customer category. Customers rated size, scale, cost, speed to delivery, and response times as EXL's greatest strengths. The report noted that ‘customers like EXL’s ability to deliver end-to-end solutions built at pace, at cost, with high reusability.’

“Real-time data, powerful analytics and the technology infrastructure to turn insights into action are the key to thriving in today’s fast-moving, volatile marketplace,” said Vivek Jetley, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Analytics at EXL. “From embedding intelligence directly into operational workflows to optimizing customer engagement to informing go-to-market strategy, our data and analytics solutions are helping to drive the transformation agendas of many of the world’s leading companies. This important recognition from HFS reaffirms our role as an indispensable partner for data-led businesses.”

EXL has been rapidly scaling its data, AI and cloud capabilities. In December, EXL acquired Clairvoyant, a global data, AI, and cloud services firm, that adds strength in data engineering, AI/ML operations and cloud enablement to its fast-growing analytics business. The company’s analytics solutions in insurance, healthcare, banking, financial services, and retail have consistently been recognized as industry leaders.

“Data and decisions continue to be a top priority for enterprises as they strive to make sense of their place in the pandemic economy,” said Reetika Fleming, Research Leader, HFS. “EXL has continually set itself apart as one of the top enterprise partners when it comes to helping clients become more data-driven and delivering truly transformative results.”

For more information on the HFS 2021 OneOffice™ Services Top 10 Data and Decisions report, visit here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global analytics and digital solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. Bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, and AI, we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 34,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

