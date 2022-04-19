EXL recognized as a Top Digital Transformation Partner in 2022 HFS Top 10 Insurance Services Report

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, today announced that it has been named a top provider of insurance services in HFS’ Top 10 Insurance Services annual report.



The OneOffice Services Top 10 series assesses the digital transformation capabilities of service providers from a trio of core enabling capabilities: native automation, data and decisions, and people and process change. HFS researchers assessed and rated provider capabilities across a defined series of execution, innovation and voice of the customer criteria.

Ranked second overall in the field of 10 providers evaluated, EXL was named part of the report’s “winners circle,” which singles out the top providers overall across execution, innovation, OneOffice alignment and voice of the customer criteria. Customers rated size, scale, cost, speed to delivery, and domain knowledge as EXL's greatest strengths.

“Real-time data and powerful analytics are central to helping firms make informed decisions. But each business has its own set of challenges and complexities, so building this infrastructure for a customer requires having an intimate knowledge of their operations and company-wide goals,” said Vikas Bhalla, EVP and Head of the Insurance Business at EXL. “We take pride in our strong domain knowledge of each of our customers’ businesses. This recognition from HFS reaffirms our commitment to driving powerful, sustainable transformation initiatives that improve our clients’ bottom lines.”

“EXL continues to shine when it comes to building a talent base around domain expertise and digital fluency,” said Reetika Fleming, Research Leader, HFS. “Their investments in improving data flows for insurance clients earned them a high OneOffice alignment. They also continue to drive exceptional account management, and as a result their Voice of the Customer scores in insurance are commendable.”

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 37,400 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

