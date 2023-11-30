ExoAtlet Unveils Groundbreaking ExoAtlet 2 and Industry-First Pediatric Exoskeleton

Enhancing Lives with Advanced Robotics: The Introduction of ExoAtlet 2 and Pediatric Exoskeleton

In a landmark move, ExoAtlet is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovations in wearable robotic technology – the ExoAtlet 2 and a groundbreaking pediatric exoskeleton. These introductions mark a significant milestone in the company's mission to fundamentally change daily life by enhancing the quality of rehabilitation and industry practices.

The ExoAtlet 2, launched in the U.S. July of 2021 with FDA approval, is a testament to ExoAtlet's dedication to being a global leader in wearable robot technology. This advanced exoskeleton is specifically designed to assist patients with walking difficulties, including those with reduced mobility and hemiplegic conditions. Its notable feature, an 8-hour battery life, stands out in the market, ensuring continuous and uninterrupted rehabilitation sessions. The device's innovative Bluetooth connectivity and cloud-based data storage enhance its user-friendliness, allowing therapists to adjust and monitor with ease.

In addition to the ExoAtlet 2, the company is set to introduce a first-of-its-kind pediatric exoskeleton, expected to receive FDA approval by the end of 2024. This device represents a major step forward in pediatric rehabilitative care, tailored to meet the unique needs of young patients. It embodies ExoAtlet's commitment to developing advanced technologies for a better future, further strengthening its position in the market.

Both the ExoAtlet 2 and the pediatric exoskeleton are engineered to provide a natural gait walking pattern, offering a higher and more natural step compared to competitors. This unique design significantly reduces drag and friction, ensuring comfortable and effective movement for users.

ExoAtlet, headquartered in Seoul, Korea, and with a subsidiary in Los Angeles, California, under the leadership of CEO, Joo Young Oh and Kong Keun Cho (KK Cho) respectively, continues to push the boundaries of innovation. The company's vision is to become a global top-tier robot company, constantly challenging and innovating to enhance life quality in rehabilitation and labor-intensive industries.

As ExoAtlet introduces these pioneering products, the company reaffirms its commitment to walk alongside its users, offering technology that not only innovates but also empathizes and cares. ExoAtlet is more than just a technology company; it's a partner in improving lives and paving the way for a future where technology and human well-being are inextricably linked.

