Exotica Charters Announces Availability of New Yacht Charter Locations Due To a Wide Adoption and Innovative Use of This Technology

Exotica Charters is a premier yacht charter company owned by DMA Yachting, a renowned international yacht charter group, focusing on charters in exotic locations. New areas have become available due to total adoption and leveraging of a new technology.

—

The availability of yacht charters was long dependent upon available marinas that allow for resupply after every charter. As the average size of a crewed charter vessel increased from 45 feet to 90+ feet, they could hold much more supplies. Nowadays, there are only 2 items that need to be restocked frequently - fresh produce and water. Since most charter locations burst with fresh fruit and fish, only water needed to be solved.

myBVIcharter is the leading US yacht charter company offering a robust fleet of catamarans and motor yachts in the British Virgin Islands. The classic weekly itinerary sees all the yachts depart on Saturday in a counterclockwise direction towards Virgin Gorda and Anegada, looping on Tortola on the way back, with the last leg from Jost Van Dyke.

Depending on the day, yachts used to move like the “Spanish Armada”. As yachts started to adopt the water maker, they suddenly had more options to start from almost anywhere, as guests could be picked up on a tender. This means that travelers can start their charter on day 3, staying ahead of the main fleet while on the same itinerary.

In Greece, the effect is twofold as explained by Mo, the Charter Guru at myGreekcharter. Firstly, there are new ways to discover classic locations. Since the first yachts started allowing Santorini pickup/dropoff, other yachts chose to follow suit. Santorini does not have a marina, and the pickup with a tender was a game changer. The amount of water needed for 15 people made daily stocking impractical and the yachts chose to start and finish in Athens.

Secondly, new charter areas in Greece have become available. As new yachts continued to arrive, the Athens’ marinas were full around 2022. The new yachts needed to find new marinas. A fundamental question - “why do we need a marina?”, led to yachts operating in areas previously not touched by the crewed yachts - Sporades and Dodecanese islands.

As Daniel, the owner of DMA Yachting, explains, ”We’re seeing first 3-4 crewed yachts permanently stationed in the Sporades and 8-10 yachts in the Dodecanese. Previously, you had to charter from Athens and ideally take a 2-week charter. This is no longer the case - you can start almost anywhere.”

The situation with the motor yacht Bahamas is similar. The previously Nassau-centric model, where all yachts started in Nassau and went for a weekly “milk run” charter to the Exumas, is challenged. “People don’t want to charter in the same spot twice”, explains Mo. “With 2,400 Cays, why not start in Eleuthera or even Long Island? And if the charterer wants to start in Staniel Cay, why get there from Nassau? Start the charter there!”

The water maker is not a new technology. It’s been around for a long time. It’s the innovative use, wide adoption, and necessity to spend less or no time in the marina that made the yachts offered by myBVIcharter behave differently.

According to Daniel, owner of the DMA Yachting group comprised of myBVIcharter, Exotic Charters, Bahamas Motor Yachts & myGreekcharter, the adoption of water makers skyrocketed from a humble 30% to a whopping 100% in the last five years.

Due to over-tourism and overcrowding in mainstream locations, people seeking intimate retreats are becoming increasingly more interested in exotic spots like Thailand, Raja Ampat, Galapagos or Antarctica. A water maker onboard is the key technological change that made these new locations feasible.

Exotica Charters, a yacht charter specialist in emerging and remote locations owned by DMA Yachting, has also observed increasing deployment of water makers in its fleet. “We’re suddenly able to create completely new itineraries, as we can do a route ABCD instead of A to A. You can get picked up in B and dropped off at C a week later. We’re seeing multiweek charters covering huge distances, especially in the Med: Sardina/Corsica, France to Italy to Malta, Ionian to Turkey in Greece.”

From Polynesia, South East Asia, to the “newly discovered” Greek islands such as Skopelos and Kalimnos, through innovative ways to discover known Caribbean islands such as Anegada or Jost Van Dyke, the water maker and human resourcefulness are leading the yacht charter market development.

For more information about individual locations, interested clients can visit myBVICharter, myGreekCharter, Bahamas Motor Yachts and Exotica Charters.





