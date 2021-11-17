Expanding "Taiwan Experience" to Southeast Asia, TPIsoftware Collaborates with IG Tech Group to Embrace FinTech in Cambodia

TAIPEI, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TPIsoftware and IG Tech Group, the leading system integrator in Cambodia, have signed a strategic partnership agreement with Industrial Development Bureau, Ministry of Economic Affairs as witness, aiming to combine IG Tech Group's local network in Cambodia's financial and government sectors with TPIsoftware's robust "Taiwan Experience" in FinTech to gear toward digital upgrade in Cambodia's financial industry. With the business matchmaking from the World System Integrator Conference (WISC) sponsored by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the two parties exchanged views on potential markets in Cambodia and their mutual interests, and further completed the signing of product distribution of TPIsoftware API management platform, digiRunner. Moreover, TPIsoftware and IG Tech have committed to providing an international digital user experience for Cambodian market.

TPIsoftware looks forward to expanding business in the blooming Southeast Asian market. TPIsoftware has established branches in Vietnam and Singapore since 2019, striving to facilitate digital transformation in the new southbound market. Despite the business disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the past two years, TPIsoftware have obtained several overseas customers, including a major electric car manufacturer in the US, Vietnam's biggest pharmacy retail chain and property insurance corporation. As the Cambodian government is supporting local companies to drive FinTech, this collaborative partnership with Idealink Consulting, the core of IG Tech Group, hopes to accelerate digitization in Cambodia's finance.

"We are honored to have this opportunity to participate in the SIPA led by the MOEA, and partner with Idealink Consulting, the system integrator pioneer in Cambodia," said Ben Yao, CEO of TPIsoftware, "We believe this strong alliance will benefit the Cambodian market, and unlocks business opportunities of smart finance and smart government."

"We have seen emerging digital transformation markets because of the rapid economic growth in the Southeast Asian countries, which is a golden opportunity for us to expand our reach. Compared to those iconic international companies, our geographical advantages, 16 years of FinTech commitment, exceptional product and more all give us a competitive edge. We hope to drive Taiwan's export of software services," Ben Yao said.

Sokieng Sieng, Managing Director of IG Tech Group added, "We always look into creating an ecosystem with win-win business partnerships and positive impact to the society. This partnership engagement is our great honor and big stepping-stone to expand our offerings to our privileged customers. We are delighted to announce this official partnership with TPIsoftware to work together towards the goals."

About IG Tech Group

IG Tech is Cambodia's technology solutions integration, implementation and development group. With its first group member company, Idealink Consulting Ltd. established, core expertise of IG Tech has expanded to areas of IoT, SMART cities and more.

About TPIsoftware

TPIsoftware is a Taiwanese software provider with focus in APIM, AI chatbots, FinTech and more, delivering services and solutions domestically and overseas.

Media Contact:

TPIsoftware

Peggy Tsai

+886-2-2658-0508 #1606

peggy.tsai@tpisoftware.com