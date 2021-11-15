Expanding "Taiwan Experience" to Southeast Asia, TPIsoftware Collaborates with IG Tech Group to Embrace FinTech in Cambodia

TAIPEI, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TPIsoftware and IG Tech Group, the leading system integrator in Cambodia, have signed a strategic partnership agreement with Industrial Development Bureau, Ministry of Economic Affairs as witness, aiming to combine IG Tech Group's local network and connections in Cambodia's financial and government sectors with TPIsoftware's robust "Taiwan Experience" in FinTech to gear toward digital upgrade of financial industry in Cambodia. With the business matchmaking from the World System Integrator Conference (WISC) sponsored by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the two parties exchanged views on potential markets and customers in Cambodia and their mutual interests, and further completed the signing of product distribution of TPIsoftware API management platform, digiRunner. Moreover, TPIsoftware and IG Tech have committed to providing an international digital user experience for users in Cambodia.

TPIsoftware looks forward to succeeding the business expansion in the blooming Southeast Asian market. TPIsoftware has established branches in Vietnam and Singapore since 2019, striving to bring the successful digital transformation experience to the new southbound market. Despite the business disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the past two years, TPIsoftware have obtained a number of overseas customers, including a major electric car manufacturer in the United States, Vietnam's biggest pharmacy retail chain and property insurance corporation. As the Cambodian government is devoted to supporting local companies with its 15-year digital economy plan to drive FinTech innovation, this collaborative partnership with Idealink Consulting, the core of IG Tech Group, hopes to accelerate digitization in finance in Cambodia and gives TPIsoftware an opportunity to expand its overseas footprint.

"We are honored to have this opportunity to participate in the SIPA led by the Industrial Development Bureau, Ministry of Economic Affairs, and partner with Idealink Consulting, the system integrator pioneer in Cambodia," said Ben Yao, CEO of TPIsoftware, "As we both have years of dedication to the FinTech domain area, we believe this strong alliance will bring Cambodian market more convenient and high-quality digital services, and further unlocks business opportunities of smart finance and smart government."

"We have seen a rising consumption ability and an emerging digital transformation market as a result of the rapid economic growth in the Southeast Asian countries with government's supports, which is a golden opportunity for us to expand our reach. Compared to those iconic international companies, our geographical advantages, 16 years of FinTech commitment, similar consumer culture, exceptional customer service, product localization and flexibility all give us a competitive edge and make us stand out. We hope to make a splash and drive Taiwan's export of technology and software services," Ben Yao said.

Sokieng Sieng, Managing Director of IG Tech Group added, "We have been investing efforts to assist local financial customers integrating innovative technology, programs and solutions. We are always looking into creating an ecosystem with win-win business partnerships and positive impact to the society. We are expanding our offerings from professional services to cutting-edge technology products in collaboration with key technology players around the world. This partnership engagement is our great honor and big stepping-stone for us to have a chance bringing the right solution and expertise from TPIsoftware to expand our offerings to our privileged customers. Seeing the new trend of Financial Service Industry has changed toward digitalization, the solution offering by TPIsoftware would be the great help and fulfillment to this journey. We are delighted to announce this official partnership with TPIsoftware to work together towards the goals."

Having presence across the Greater Mekong Subregion, IG Tech is Cambodia's technology solutions integration, implementation and development group. With IG Tech's history substantiated since year 2012 by the establishment of its first group member company, Idealink Consulting Ltd. Core expertise of IG Tech has always been in Fintech and Banking Solutions Integration, Implementation and Development, and has since expanded to areas of IoT and SMART cities, Smart Card toolkits, digital identity, blockchain based content and social media platforms, as well as informal economy digitizing bridging platforms.

Founded in 2005, TPIsoftware is a software provider based in Taiwan delivering one-stop solutions and system implementation services to enterprises in various industries. TPIsoftware specializes in AI chatbots, FinTech, digital banking, mobile insurance, telecom application, big data and other system solutions. In addition to its own product lines, TPIsoftware provides customized finance, life insurance, communications, and technology solutions domestically and overseas.

