EXPANSION OF WYNDHAM GARDEN KUTA BEACH BALI ON SCHEDULE TO FINISH IN 2022

DENPASAR, Indonesia, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A project to almost double the size of beachfront hotel, Wyndham Garden Kuta Beach Bali, from 155 rooms to 300 rooms is on schedule to be completed by the third quarter of 2022.



Wyndham Garden Kuta Beach Bali concept for development

When finished, the 143 billion Indonesian Rupiah (IDR 143 billion) development will add a more premium class of hotel room, along with a new pool bar, gymnasium, additional infinity swimming pool and a children's playground. As part of the project, the day spa will also be relocated to more spacious quarters in the new wing.

"Wyndham Garden Kuta Beach's inviting atmosphere, competitive pricing, prime position across the road from the renowned Kuta Beach and, soon, its new facilities – including a playground, gym and additional family pool – will make this the ideal base for families to enjoy their time in Bali," said Hotel Manager Bagus Ngurah.

"The additional options onsite will give guests more variety to enjoy during their holiday. The pool bar will be a perfect spot for every occasion, from a family get-together after a day exploring to a sunset cocktail," he added.

Wyndham Garden Kuta Beach currently boasts an existing ground level pool, rooftop pool overlooking the ocean, all-day dining restaurant, a bar, a day spa and a meeting room for seminars and events.

The new Premier Deluxe rooms are approximately 31 square metres large, with an additional six-square metre furnished patio or balcony, and feature complimentary Wi-Fi, air conditioning, a sofa bed, working desk, tea and coffee making facilities, mini bar, and 50-inch Smart TV capable of streaming or casting.

"This ambitious development has been our vision for this property for many years and we are proud to see it taking shape," said Mr Sonny Inayatkhan, Director of PT Global Bali Investama, which owns Wyndham Garden Kuta Beach.

"We chose to press on with the project during the COVID-19 pandemic and, while there have been some challenging moments, we are on schedule to finish at a time when international travel will be resurgent."

Manager PT Wyndham Hotel Management is a subsidiary of Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific and manages 10 properties across Indonesia, including hotels in Bali, Lombok, Jakarta, Solo, Palembang and Surabaya.

For more images, please use this link: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ugubc5janm8no66/AABMzWGaAcqe_zfSmd1yYK6va?dl=0