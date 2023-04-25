Expats’ Cycling Tour around Dianshan Lake in Kunshan

Over 40 expats from more than 20 countries, including the United States, France, and Spain, enjoyed the beautiful landscape along Dianshan Lake during a cycling tour at the fifth Kunshan Through Expat Eyes event in Kunshan, Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province.

—

As an important part of the 2023 Dianshan Lake (Kunshan) International Camping Festival, the fifth Kunshan Through Expat Eyes was held on April 22. Over 40 expats from more than 20 countries, including the United States, France, and Spain, enjoyed the beautiful landscape along Dianshan Lake during the spring cycling activity.

The expats began their brisk ride tour at the start alarm. The 11.3-kilometer lakeside cycling route began at the Half-Marathon Lawn, one of the eight most beautiful scenic spots by Dianshan Lake, and ended at the Le Camp. During the ride, participants enjoyed the picturesque lake view and immersed themselves in the pleasant spring vibe.

“The city's landscape is dominated by rivers and canals that flow through it, giving it a unique charm. Kunshan is home to several ancient temples, pagodas, and historic landmarks. Despite undergoing significant economic development, the city has managed to preserve its rich cultural heritage, making it a must-visit destination for anyone interested in natural beauty, history, and culture,” said Douglas Dueno from the United States.

Expats cycle along Dianshan Lake in Kunshan, Suzhou, East China’s Jiangsu Province on April 22.

Up to now, the Kunshan Through Expat Eyes theme event has been successfully held for five sessions, attracting the participation of more than 100 expats from 29 countries, offering them a communication platform and an opportunity to understand Kunshan.

“Thank you Kunshan city so much for the amazing experience,” said Dulce Waira Villarroel Seymour from Chile, “It’s an unforgettable moment to appreciate the charm of the city.”

More distinctive themed activities will be held in Kunshan to help expats learn more about the city’s modern development, according to local officials.

