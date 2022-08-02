Expel Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Managed and Automated Threat Detection and Response

Expel Workbench™ provides cybersecurity professionals and analysts with the tools to detect and respond to threats while also focusing on meaningful alerts and avoiding fatigue and tedious tasks.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the global managed detection and response industry and, based on its analysis, recognizes Expel with the 2022 Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The company provides cybersecurity solutions that combat alert fatigue from more than 80 security products, in addition to addressing the failure of other security solutions and services to deliver on their promises. The company offers managed detection and response services based on the industry's demand for skilled professionals, increasing visibility over expanding security perimeters, and the need for automation. Expel leverages the latest technology developments to offer 24/7 monitoring throughout an entire security ecosystem. Expel's MDR security team integrates its expert critical thinking skills and decision-making ability with solutions that can detect changes in patterns and behaviors across large volumes of data, to deliver managed cybersecurity services.



Expel

"We've always focused on improving the analyst's experience by building a solution that makes security easy to understand, easy to use, and easy to continuously improve. The intentional balance of people and technology at the heart of our solutions improves the security workflow, and helps organizations not only handle today's challenges, but prepare for tomorrow's as well," said Peter Silberman, Chief Technology Officer of Expel. "This honor by Frost & Sullivan validates that our approach is having a real impact on our customers, and on the cybersecurity industry."

Expel Workbench™ provides analysts with tools to respond automatically to investigative security questions, engage in high-quality decision making, and assess alerts. Josie™ and Ruxie™, Expel's bots, enrich security alerts with information from customers, perform automated alert analysis to detect false positives, and provide analysts with more context, if necessary. In addition, Expel Workbench provides tools that analysts need to learn more about generated alerts. The platform's integrations enable analysts to query customers' security solutions for more information through investigative actions or run additional automated actions through Ruxie. Expel sends customers the result of each alert investigation and closes false alerts and labels them benign. Moreover, customers receive notifications of potentially risky or interesting alerts with supporting evidence.

Lucas Ferreyra, an industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan, explained, "Expel leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies built into Workbench , enabling it to deliver a step-by-step approach to MDR and effectively stop cybersecurity threats. As a result, it empowers IT security analysts and customer teams with the tools they need to detect and respond to threats while focusing on meaningful alerts and avoiding fatigue and tedious tasks."

Expel Workbench provides analysts with more information for their investigations through its extensive visibility over an entire security stack. The platform integrates with customers' existing technology, such as software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications, endpoint, security information and event management (SIEM) and network applications, and cloud infrastructure, through application programming interface (API) integrations. As a result, analysts can run investigative actions or automated requests. In addition, the integrations enhance customers' value propositions with existing security solutions. In addition to MDR, Expel provides a Managed Phishing Service, which enables automated triaging of suspected emails and automated remediation to stop phishing attempts quickly. Moreover, the platform integrates with customers' endpoint detection and response solutions to reconstruct the impact of the phishing attempt. The platform enables analysts to detect every compromised user and check if they entered any credentials, inadvertently ran any executable files, or downloaded malicious attachments.

"Expel Workbench, coupled with the company's managed alert process, reduces the workload on analysts, allowing them the time and space to engage the threats most effectively. The platform uses a mix of processes, technology, and empathy to augment every aspect of the MDR service to deliver world-class security services to customers," said Ferreyra. "After an exhaustive investigation, Expel delivers a report with detailed recommendations and an actionable course on remediating the incident."

With its strong overall performance, Expel earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the global MDR market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 1.210.247.3823

E: kristen.moore@frost.com

About Expel

Expel helps companies of all shapes and sizes minimize business risk. Our technology and people work together to make sense of security signals—with your business in mind—to detect, understand, and fix issues fast. Expel offers managed detection and response (MDR), remediation, phishing, and threat hunting. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .