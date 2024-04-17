Expense Management Platform To Cut Costs For Those With Job Insecurity Launched

Recession Resister, a trusted expense management and financial auditing firm, has expanded its bills optimization platform to help people facing job insecurity reduce their costs.

Recession Resister is introducing Bill Saver, an expense management solution for individuals, couples, and families that need to increase their financial efficiency, that is, to lower their expenses and maximize their savings.

More information is available at https://recessionresister.com/

The financial auditors behind Recession Resister appreciate that although the cost of living rises ever higher, wages remain stagnant and job insecurity has become rife. That’s why they are pleased to be bringing consumers a smart bill management platform that can bring down some of their major fixed and variable monthly expenses.

With Bill Saver, Recession Resister can help those people who are facing job and financial insecurity to improve their bottom line by reducing their bills. These include electricity bills - which for most Americans have reached new heights in 2024 - as well as their internet and mobile phone bills, satellite TV bills, security bills, and more.

Recession Resister knows that - as Business Insider recently reported - Americans are currently overpaying $60 billion every year for their basic services. The team is confident that they can find big avenues to make savings without compromising the level of service provided.

As they offer their bill saving platform on a no-save, no-pay contingency basis, they believe they are also the right choice for those individuals and families who don’t have money to put forward upfront and who want to enjoy automatic savings, risk-free.

As a spokesperson for the expense management firm explained, “You won’t pay a dime unless you save. You’ll pay us 50% of the savings each month you save, or take advantage of one of our pay-in-full discounts if you want to pay a portion of your savings upfront.”

Recession Resister is pleased to be doing more to help individuals and families ease the squeeze in the face of rising prices and economic instability. The firm has collectively saved their customers over $1 million to date.

One recent happy customer from Connecticut said of Recession Resister’s expense management platform, “I didn’t even realize I could negotiate some of these bills. Recession Resister’s Bill Saver got me a lower bill for my cable, my internet, my cellphone and my energy. And I didn’t have to do a thing. Hundreds of dollars in savings. Thanks, Bill Saver!”

