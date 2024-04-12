Expense Management Solutions For Non-Profits To Optimize Energy Usage Announced

Recession Resister is pleased to be expanding their expense management solution for non-profits. In addition to bill auditing and negotiation, they can also help with energy usage optimization.

With their updated service, the expense managers at Recession Resister are taking a more long-term view of a non-profit's costs and overheads. Now, in addition to renegotiating bills like energy, gas and water for a better rate, Recession Resister is confident they can also reduce a non-profit’s raw usage to bring further cost reductions.

Recession Resister appreciates that many NGOs and non-profits today operate on a very lean budget and with the smallest amount of personnel possible. While necessary, the expense managers have seen that this means that non-profits don’t have the manpower to really audit their own expenses or to take time scouring the internet for better deals.

As such, with their two-pronged service, they will first offer their expertise in bill auditing and negotiation and then their energy auditing and optimization assistance.

Recession Resister will analyze years’ worth of a non-profit's prior bills to find any overcharges or billing errors in a non-profit's favor and have them refunded. They will also use their industry knowledge and collective bargaining power to drive a harder bargain with a non-profit's utility providers and secure a more beneficial rate and/or plan.

Beyond these initial bill-cutting measures, Recession Resister’s team can also help a non-profit to audit their energy usage and then optimize it.

As the expense managers explained, in 2024, energy is one of the biggest overheads for non-profits and businesses in all sectors in the US. Their spokesperson said, “Energy costs can range up to 15% of a business’s or non-profit’s operating expenses. That’s a significant cost to your operation.”

That's why the bill savers have now partnered with the Madison Energy group to give non-profits the chance to pilot some of their innovative energy-efficient technology, including their smart HVAC systems.

Like all of Recession Resister’s solutions, this auditing and optimization service comes with no initial upfront costs, and non-profits can choose to keep using the service or not, based upon how much money they save.

Their spokesperson added, “Your usage before and after the equipment will be installed, tracked and you will receive a report to show you exactly how these patent-pending products can save your business or non-profit money by reducing your energy consumption. If you don't like the results, you’re under no obligation to move forward.”

For more information, visit https://recessionresister.com/

